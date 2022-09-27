ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Juliet Stevenson explains why she deleted Twitter

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Actor Juliet Stevenson has spoken about her decision to quit Twitter , saying she felt a “weight come off” once she deleted it.

The Bafta -nominated British star, known for roles in films such as Truly, Madly, Deeply and Bend It Like Beckham, explained she is still on Instagram but does not use Twitter anymore.

“I think I was getting a bit bullied online from something I posted, then I realised I was getting terrified and obsessed with the responses,” Stevenson explained.

“I thought, hang on a minute, these are not conversations.”

The Independent

Prince William says online safety must be priority following Molly Russell death

The Prince of Wales has said that “no parent should ever have to endure” what Molly Russell’s family have been through. After the conclusion of her inquest, Prince William added that online safety among children and young people should be a priority, not an afterthought. On Friday, coroner Andrew Walker concluded that Molly had died while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. In a message of condolence to Molly’s family on Twitter, Prince William said: “No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through. “They have been so incredibly...
U.K.
The Independent

Comedy circuit ‘ripe for abuse’, says comedian Jack Barry

This week on Millennial Love, we talk to actor, writer, and comedian Jack Barry about the darker side of the comedy circuit, which he says is “ripe for abuse” for female comics.“I know that there are several Whatsapp groups amongst female comedians discussing who not to find yourself alone in a room with,” Jack reveals, blaming a late-night, boozy culture for fuelling harassment and abuse in the industry.Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Apple executive leaves after viral TikTok captures him making crude joke about ‘big-breasted women’

A top Apple executive has left the company after he was captured making an offensive joke about women in a viral TikTok video.During a car show in Pebble Beach, California, this August, TikTok creator Daniel Mac, known for interviewing drivers about their exotic cars, asked a man sitting in a rare $500,000 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren what he did for a living.“I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off,” the man responded with a laugh. @itsdanielmac Quite the occupation this man has ✍️ #mercedesbenz #supercarstiktok #slr #car ♬ original...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Fans cheer as Priyanka Chopra runs to kiss husband Nick Jonas on stage at Global Citizen Festival

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have put their romance on display during the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.On 24 September, Chopra hosted the 10th annual charity event, which brings together musicians, activists, world leaders and philanthropists to take action against extreme poverty across the world. This year, the Global Citizen Festival brought together artists such as Metallica, Charlie Puth, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, and the Jonas Brothers for performances in New York City’s Central Park.Following their performance, the Jonas Brothers welcomed Chopra on stage. In one video from the festival, the Quantico star is seen running to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘This is freaking me out’: Farmhouse Fixer presenter Jonathan Knight reacts after ‘girl’ spotted in window of Salem house

Farmhouse Fixer presenter and ex-New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has responded after fans spotted something strange in one of the homes he was working on.Farmhouse Fixer is a TV show in which Knight restores old homes with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.The show’s recent episode, which aired last night (28 September) on HGTV, showed Knight and Crestin visiting Salem to restore a traditional 1950s barn connected with the Salem Witch Trails.Salem’s historic Witch Trails saw the murder of 19 innocent people accused of practicising Witchcraft  between 1692 and 1693.Over 200 were arrested in the trials...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

