Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'

What makes me nervous is supposedly he's dying of cancer. He's so evil, he may decide to take everyone with him. Also, When someone or something is cornered, they will almost always lash out. Not good.
I don't know why they keep saying this Putin knows using nuclear weapons is guaranteed to cause the annihilation of Russia Putin included. there is no red button he can push and launch nukes on his own. I highly doubt everyone needed to send launch codes want to die so badly they'd all ok a launch
Fact is nobody knows what’s going to happen. Not even Putin. If he launches a nuke his power of blackmail is gone and all he has left is the aftermath of whatever the west has in store for him and he doesn’t know what that is either. Never negotiate with a terrorist .Fight on and deal with the nuke problem if it matures.
