Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
County fire departments collect relief supplies for Hurricane Ian victims; Morehead City FD has special connection with Lee County, Fla.
— Four fire departments in Carteret County are collecting relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Ian, and one Morehead City fire department has a special connection to EMS crews in Lee County, Fla., where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon, decimating parts of the state. Down East...
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
wcti12.com
ENC Woman arrested for embezzlement
Pitt County, North Carolina — On September 27th, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested an employee of the Travel Store on Clark's Neck Rd. in Pitt County. On July 2nd, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny by an employee of the store. Detectives discovered...
Ian heads toward Carolinas; emergency response crews prepare
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but became a hurricane again Thursday evening. Cooper urges weather awareness ahead of Ian People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian Jacksonville mayor declares State of Emergency School […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 28, 29 & 30
Dylan Sarah Golberg,74, of Grantsboro passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Grantsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Wayne Deane, Pine Knoll Shores.
Groups work to help man get new home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Home Transitional Network and Wash Away Unemployment in Craven County are working together to build a new home and future for one man. Kevin Smith has struggled throughout his life, going in and out of homeless shelters and even ending up in prison. But last Wednesday, he saw a […]
K-9 assists in drug arrest in Craven County during traffic stop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug-related charges after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway for a vehicle violation for a reported fake license plate. K-9 Karma alerted for the presence of […]
Onslow, Jones counties prepare for Ian’s impacts
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane Ian is what we are all talking about as it raises some concern for many states in the south, including right here in Eastern North Carolina. Now local county officials are preparing for what’s to come here in eastern North Carolina, and reminding the community to do so as well […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Hazardous waste collection rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This event has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 15th due to impending weather related to Hurricane Ian. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between...
carolinacoastonline.com
Wayne Deane, 80; service October 8
Wayne T. Deane 80, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport, with David Linka and John Grayson officiating. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
foxwilmington.com
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
WITN
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
carolinacoastonline.com
Penny Boudreaux, 58; service October 4
Penny Jo Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
American Red Cross urges residents to prepare for Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, the American Red Cross of ENC continues preparing for possible impacts in the area, urging families to be prepared and stay informed. “In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Report Missing/Runaway Juvenile
On Sept. 28, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., Isabelle Eggington, 17 years old, was reported missing from her residence on Neuchatel Court. Isabelle was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 10:00 p.m. and is described as a white female, 5’4″, 126 lbs., blue eyes, and blonde hair. She has a birth mark on her left arm and a nose piercing. She may be in the company of other friends, attempting to return to her home state of Utah.
WITN
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Highway Patrol in Onslow County is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed. Trooper Michael Kirk says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road when a motorcycle and an SUV collided.
New Bern police say unidentified pedestrian hurt in crash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured. Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was […]
Comments / 0