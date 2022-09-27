Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Chillicothe Board Of Public Works
Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works meets in regular session Tuesday. The meeting will start at 7:00 am at the CMU office. Items on the agenda include: Reports from the department heads, from the finance director, and from the general manager. Meetings of the Chillicothe Board of Public Works are...
kchi.com
Three Demolition Properties Deeded To City
The Quit Claim Deeds for three properties were accepted by the Chillicothe City Council in closed session Monday. The Council entered executive session following the regular meeting and accepted the QuitClaim deeds for 350 Jackson, 615 Vine, and 1547 Bryan. The properties were on the list of those demolished by the City.
kchi.com
Carrollton Town Council To Have Public Hearing
A public hearing for Planning and Zoning will be held as part of the Carrollton Town Council meeting on Monday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at City Hall. The public hearing is to discuss gravel driveways and square footage of a new building at 206 West Washington in Carrollton.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Street Projects – Update
Updates on Street Projects in the City of Chillicothe were provided by the City Administrator, Roze Frampton. Frampton says Phase 2 is near the end. Frampton says the Chipseal project will start soon. She says the city continues to work with the engineers on Phase 3. There will also be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park
The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
kchi.com
City Expects To Close On Strand This Week
The City of Chillicothe is expected to take possession of the Strand Hotel Appartments this week. The closing is expected before the week’s end. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the work on the building continues to bring it up to code standards. The work that is seen on the outside includes repairs to fix leaks and secure items at the top of the building.
kchi.com
Fire Department Storage Building
The storage building for the Chillicothe Fire Department should arrive early next month. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the pad for the building is prepared and they are waiting on the steel building to arrive. The building is being constructed on the site of the Fire Training Center.
kchi.com
MDC & MTA Offer Trappers Clinic
A Trapping Clinic for Beginners will be held October 15th & 16th in Sumner. The program will be held at the Habitat Flats Lodge near Sumner. This clinic is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Trappers Association. The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. Free meals and lodging will be provided at Habitat Flats.
RELATED PEOPLE
kchi.com
Literacy Funds For Area Schools
Two area schools will receive a portion of $15,000 for literacy programs. Walsworth is celebrating their commitment to Literacy with a donation of $2,500 to the Marceline and Brookfield School Districts, with check presentations scheduled for October 11th. Additional presentations will be made in Fulton, Kansas City, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
kchi.com
Harvest Safety On The Road
Area producers are beginning the work of harvesting crops, which means motorists will see combines, grain trucks, semis, tractors, and equipment for fieldwork on the roads. Raysha Tate, Executive Director for the Livingston County FSA Offices urges motorists to be patient and cautious around the equipment. Tate says don’t assume...
northwestmoinfo.com
I-35 Lane Closure At Kearney Rescheduled
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced a delay in a scheduled lane closure on Interstate 35 at mile marker 25 in Kearney. Mo-Dot now plans to close the left lane of northbound I-35, at mile marker 25, for bridge construction from approximately 6 A.M. until 10 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4. This work was originally scheduled for today (Wednesday).
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Report for Wednesday and Thursday. Chillicothe Police responded to 94 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 8:13 am, Checking well-being of resident in the 300 block of Martin Street was requested, the caller was concerned the resident was possibly deceased. Officers and Emergency Services responded and the 74-year-old resident was found to be deceased. The Coroner’s Office was contacted and took custody of the body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses
Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
kchi.com
School Bus & Trash Truck Minor Crash
A bus driver had minor injuries in an accident near Unionville Wednesday morning. State Troopers report at about 6:25 am, 39-year-old Miranda J Rea of Unionville was driving a school bus, westbound on US 136 in Putnam County. A trash truck driven by 47-year-old Toby L Street of Trenton was eastbound, and the vehicles met in a curve. The mirrors of the vehicles struck, causing minor damage. Rea had minor injuries from the incident and was treated at the scene. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
kchi.com
6th Annual ‘Battle Of The Badges’ Charity Softball Game Scheduled For Saturday
The 6th annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game is this Saturday, October 1st, at Danner Park at 5:30 pm. Billy Gutshall of the Chillicothe Fire Department talked about the event came to be. The Chillicothe Police Department and Fire Department will clash for a charity softball game for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Injured in I-70 Collision
Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
kmmo.com
HOUSTONIA MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY
A Houstonia man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County on Thursday, September 29. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Trent Higgins struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Gregory Weller of Sedalia while traffic was slowed. Higgins’ vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of September includes several investigations and arrests. September 16th, deputies in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation arrested 33-year-old Sherry Gayle Ritchie of Chillicothe on a Municipal warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on a charge of theft. In addition, the officer found alleged drug paraphernalia and other evidence. She was also arrested for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
Comments / 0