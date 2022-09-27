ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly choking and punching her son in the face after an argument they had about the son seeing his girlfriend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda McAllister, 34, was charged with child abuse and battery by strangulation. On Sept. 27, deputies […]

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO