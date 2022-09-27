ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
niceville.com

Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged Destin gunman killed by deputies

DESTIN, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the man shot and killed after he allegedly fired at deputies on September 21 in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the dead man is 45-year-old Berlin Gonzales. The shooting occurred after...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun#Gas Station#The Him#Escambia Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
ELBA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy