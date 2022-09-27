Read full article on original website
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
WEAR
Walton County deputies searching for man wanted on multiple felony warrants
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A manhunt is underway in Walton County Wednesday afternoon for man wanted by U.S. marshals on multiple felony warrants. Walton County deputies are in the area of Bonita Drive and U.S. Highway 90 searching for the suspect, Brian Lewis. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Lewis...
WKRG
Man killed by deputies identified: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was killed by deputies after shooting at his ex-wife wife last Wednesday night, according to a release from the OCSO. Berlin Gonzalez, 45, was shot and killed by OCSO deputies after shooting at his...
niceville.com
Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine reportedly found in Mary Esther man’s car
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – A Mary Esther man has been charged with trafficking in narcotics after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they found drugs in his car. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Nija Gamble, 32, of Cypress Street, faces three felony narcotics...
niceville.com
Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged Destin gunman killed by deputies
DESTIN, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the man shot and killed after he allegedly fired at deputies on September 21 in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the dead man is 45-year-old Berlin Gonzales. The shooting occurred after...
Man stabbed in ‘serious’ condition: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said a man was stabbed and is in “serious condition” Wednesday night. The incident happened at North Davis Highway and East Bobe Street. There is no suspect information given at this time.
niceville.com
Traffic stop, alleged stolen handgun lands Freeport man in jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Freeport man is facing a charge of dealing in stolen property after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Beach. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport, was arrested for dealing in...
Convicted felon arrested, found with handgun, pills and cash in car: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a convicted felon and charged him with several crimes including possession of a firearm and marijuana with intent to sell, among other things, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. James Shoemo Jr., 26, was located and arrested on […]
Mother strangles her son after argument about seeing girlfriend: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly choking and punching her son in the face after an argument they had about the son seeing his girlfriend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda McAllister, 34, was charged with child abuse and battery by strangulation. On Sept. 27, deputies […]
Man found asleep in car at gas station, arrested for trafficking fentanyl: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after falling asleep in his car at a Tom Thumb on Mobile Hwy., on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. William Earl Davail Heard, 42, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl and […]
1 arrested in convenience store shooting, police looking for 2nd suspect
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man and are “actively” looking for another in connection to a shooting at D&R Food Mart in Bay Minette Friday night, according to a release from the BMP. Michael Ray Jackson Jr., of Bay Minette, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27 […]
2 teens indicted on 1st degree felony murder, robbery in July shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted two 15-year-olds on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm in connection with the robbery and murder of a 18-year-old in July 2022, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Sean Yadriel […]
4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
3 indicted on 1st degree premeditated murder in 2021 nightclub shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted three men on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in connection with an October 2021 nightclub shooting, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Tyauvion Morris, 20, Corderius Grant, 20, and Nathaniel Riggs, […]
Woman accused of home invasion found, arrested: Mobile Co. Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman that officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for has been arrested, according to jail records. Shelbie Byrd, 31, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, Sept. 26. She was charged with first-degree burglary after she was allegedly involved in a home […]
WEAR
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
