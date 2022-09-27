Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
Maryna Moroz Is A ‘Different Person’ After Posing For Playboy: ‘I Think America Changed Me’
Maryna Moroz opened up about posing nude for Playboy Centerfold. Moroz is scheduled to take on Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night 215 on Nov. 19 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She goes into the bout looking to extend her three-fight win streak. “The Iron Lady” took a brief hiatus after her second last outing against Mayra Bueno Silva in Mar. 2020. She returned after two years to get a finish over Mariya Agapova.
Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis
Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
Dustin Poirier “would love” to retire in the UFC but admits “I’m a prizefighter and the prize has to be right”
Dustin Poirier has been in the UFC since 2011 and he hopes he can retire with the promotion but isn’t ruling anything out. In the past few years, free agency in MMA has been much bigger with marquee free agents like Michael Chandler leaving Bellator to sign with the UFC while Eddie Alvarez departed the UFC to sign with ONE Championship, and Cris Cyborg left the UFC to sign with Bellator among others. To only add to that, Nate Diaz has now become a free agent and Poirier admits he will be paying close attention to how that plays out and what Diaz gets.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL・
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA・
Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout
Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki, Who Fought Muhammad Ali In Special Match, Dead At 79
Japanese wrestling and MMA icon Antonio Inoki dies at age 79. Inoki famously fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed rules match in 1976. Japanese wrestling and MMA legend Antonio Inoki passed away at age 79 after years of battling with serious health problems, per Yahoo Japan. A legendary career. Inoki...
Watch: Paulo Costa Goes Head-to-Head in Liver Eating Contest With Liver King & Patricio Freire
Liver King got into an eating competition with Paulo Costa and Patricio Freire at the weigh-ins for tomorrow’s Bellator 286. The fitness influencer first gained notoriety online with his insane physique. He went viral for promoting a natural lifestyle based on the nine tenets and videos of him consuming raw meat made rounds on the internet. King has lately been getting more involved in the MMA community, gaining attention for his back-and-forth with former UFC middleweight title challenger Costa earlier this month.
Aaron Pico Suffers Shoulder Injury Resulting in Loss Via Doctor’s Stoppage Against Jeremy Kennedy – Bellator 286 Results (Highlights)
On Saturday night, No. 3 ranked Bellator MMA featherweight Aaron Pico stepped back into the cage to face the No. 7 ranked Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286. Pico entered the bout riding a six-fight win streak with five finishes in those six outings. As for Kennedy, the former UFC and PFL competitor is 2-1 in Bellator since joining the promotion in 2020. His only loss came against Adam Borics, the man in the evening’s main event.
Yan Xiaonan Outpoints Mackenzie Dern For Majority Decision Win – UFC Vegas 61 Results (Highlights)
The main event of UFC Vegas 61 is here. BJJ ace Mackenzie Dern takes on China’s Yan Xiaonan in a key strawweight matchup. Mackenzie Dern lands in the pocket. The aggressive Yan Xiaonan lands great combos in the pocket as well and a multitude of leg kicks. Yan continues to attack the knee of Dern. Dern goes for a takedown, pushing Yan to the cage. Dern grabs ahold of one leg but is unable to drag Yan to the ground. They separate.
Watch: RIZIN Star Scores Stunning Last Second Submission in World Grand Prix
RIZIN fans were treated to a spectacular last-minute submission by Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinalist Seika Izawa. In the co-main event of RIZIN 38, Izawa faced Anastasiya Svetkivska in the semifinal of the World Grand Prix tournament. The two women appeared to be evenly matched in the opening round, but as the second round progressed, Izawa began to take over. With mere seconds on the clock, Izawa who was threatening a triangle choke quickly switched to an arm bar. With the hold locked in, Svetkivska has no choice, but to tap.
