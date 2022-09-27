Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Admin This Desiree
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Admin This...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Zumba & Fitness with Christina Rabasco
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Zumba &...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: 100 Mile Markets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 100 Mile...
hamlethub.com
Cut-a-thon this Sunday Benefits Danbury Nonprofit WeCAHR
ALL HAIRCUTS WILL BE $25 (Donations to WeCAHR are also accepted) APPOINTMENTS MUST BE MADE - RSVP HERE. "WeCAHR is a disability rights advocacy organization serving the Greater Danbury area. Advocating for people with disabilities and their families since 1977." (WeCAHR.com) Full details: https://kateemiliessalon.com/cut-a-thon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Dog Allowed at Compo Beach in Westport Starting Saturday, October 1!
Westport Parks & Recreation is reminding the community that dogs are permitted at Compo Beach from October 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer A. Fava reminds residents and visitors that from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 the following regulations will be in effect for Compo Beach:
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 6 Lounsbury Lane, Exceptional Colonial on Cul-de-sac
Exceptional colonial with extensive recent updates on 2.36 private acres located on a picturesque cul de sac just minutes to town. Impressive from the first glimpse with circular drive, front porch and expansive yard with flowering trees. Light, bright, and open floor plan featuring 4,254 sf, 4 bedrooms and 2/1 baths on 3 finished levels with refinished hardwood floors, crown moldings, French doors and a spacious rear deck.
hamlethub.com
New Milford RiverFest is a two day celebration this weekend!
New Milford, CT is excited to be hosting RiverFest 2022! Since 2018 the Town’s Riverfront Revitalization Committee and the Mayor's office have sponsored this annual event. It has grown from a one-day event, attracting 1,500 people to a two-day celebration which last year saw over 6,000 in attendance. The...
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth in New Milford Holds Diaper Drive to Support Families in Need
RVNAhealth in New Milford is holding a Diaper Drive to support our neighbors in need through the Diaper Bank of Connecticut. Donations are accepted now through October 16 and there is a drop-off bin located at New Milford RVNAhealth located at 68 Park Lane Road. If you prefer to donate online, please click HERE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Meet Dr. Jessica Morton, Newest Physician to Join OrthoConnecticut
Get to know Dr. Jessica Morton, OrthoConnecticut's Newest Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Morton. OrthoConnecticut welcomes Dr. Jessica Morton, the newest physician to join the team of fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons. Learn more about her, her passion for her work, her insights into the field of orthopedic surgery, and more. WHY...
hamlethub.com
Amos House Holds Open House, Ribbon Cutting and Pack the Pantry Events
Amos House in Danbury will hold an Open House - Pack the Pantry event tomorrow, Friday, September 30 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Guests are invited to tour the nonprofit's newly remodeled facility for women and children at a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, October 3 at 1pm.
hamlethub.com
Ridgebury Farm & Stables Hosts Fundraiser on October 21 to Support Therapeutic Riding Program
Hippotherapy Therapy Center’s “Fete Friday” Fundraiser Supports Ridgebury Rider’s Program Scholarships. Ridgebury Farm and Stables is hosting its first annual Ridgebury Riders Farm Fete Friday on October 21st from 6-9PM. Funds raised from the event will go directly to the Ridgebury Riders program which provides scholarships to riders in need of financial support as well as ongoing care for its therapy horses and specialty tack needed for therapeutic riding.
hamlethub.com
Westport First Selectwoman Announces WCSA Director’s Retirement
Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Horizons at NCCS Board Welcomes Seven New Members
The Horizons at NCCS Board of Directors are a passionate group of individuals with diverse backgrounds who are committed to ensuring the long-term success of Horizons students, their families, and the organization. The non-profit welcomed seven new board members. Susan Barr of Darien, who has a background in elementary education...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Ludlowe Senior Promoting Connecticut School Dance 4 All
Fairfield, CT - Amelia Vallillo, a rising senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, has turned her personal passion for ballet into a mission to bring the joy of dance to kids and adults with disabilities. A student of classical ballet since the age of three, Vallillo first fell in love with dance at Connecticut Dance School, a not-for-profit 501©3 organization in Fairfield, CT, dedicated to dance education of the highest standard.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident John E. Simpson, 86, has Died
John Edward Simpson, 86, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Chambers) Simpson. John was born on April 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the eldest child of the late John W. and Freda (Beck) Simpson. Following his graduation from Denby High School in Detroit, he went on to attend the University of Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University in 1958, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant, stationed in San Antonio, TX.
hamlethub.com
Redding’s John Read Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening of Project C.O.O.L
Redding’s John Read Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening of Project C.O.O.L. John Read Middle School will hold a Grand Opening Ceremony for Project C.O.O.L on Tuesday, October 4th at 9:30 am at the school grounds, located at 486 Redding Road, Redding, CT. Sponsored in part by the JRMS PTA,...
hamlethub.com
Future Home of Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe Gets Cool Shades, Moves Closer to Grand Opening!
We snapped this photo today of an attractive awning being placed on the future home of Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, the historical building at 409 Main Street. We contacted Deb today and she has not set an opening date (yet) but by the looks of things, Ridgefield will be falling for ice cream and candy at 409 Main Street soon!
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public Library CLOSED for Renovations on October 11
The Bethel Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 11 while we complete renovations to the second floor. The building will be closed and inaccessible to patrons on October 11. However, you will still be able to... * Call the library with questions or item requests. * Talk to staff...
hamlethub.com
October at Milford Public Library
Milford Public Library 2022 October Program Calendar. Our wonderful Children's Librarian, Suzanne Harrison-Thomas, has been appointed the new Assistant Director of the Library! While our children and families will miss Miss Suzanne in the Children's Department, we are thrilled to have her in this new position where she can impact library services and programs for the entire library. Congratulations, Suzanne!
hamlethub.com
DEEP Advises Motorists to Watch for Moose, Sightings in Greater Danbury Area
Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
Comments / 0