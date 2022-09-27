Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mortgage rates surge, closing in on 7%
Mortgage rates surged for the sixth week in a row, moving closer to 7%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.70% in the week ending September 29, up from 6.29% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That's the highest level since July 2007. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Think mortgage rates are high now? Homebuyers in the 1980s were paying 19%
Think mortgage rates are high now? Connie Strait remembers when she was starting her career in real estate in the early 1980s and buyers were contending with rates three times higher. Strait recalled one couple who were actually relieved when they locked in a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 19% in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving
Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school's Surveys of Consumers. That's the highest reading since April.
Comments / 0