Arkansas contestant on ‘The Voice’ makes impression on judges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man from Arkansas put his spin on a pop song on the competition show “The Voice”, getting four chair turns during his audition.

Andrew Igbokidi, 22, sang Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” . As he finished the first line in the song, Igbokidi secured three chair turns from judges Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton. Soon after, judge John Legend turned his chair.

Igbokidi said he moved from Nigeria to Chicago, but he currently lives in Hot Springs. He is also a 2021 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas.

When asked about his musical influences, he named Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and Celine Dion. He also added that he is pursuing a medical career but will still look forward to pursuing a musical career as well.

All of the judges pushed to get Igbokidi on their teams, but he chose Camila Cabello as his coach. Cabello also had a similar experience with the start of her career on the competition show The X Factor in 2012.

To follow Igbokidi’s journey on the show, tune in to “The Voice” on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC .

