Albuquerque, NM

“Nuclear After Dark” at the Nuclear museum

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting its Nuclear After Dark event September 30. The event is open to all ages and will take place outside at the museum, doors open for Nuclear After Dark at 5:30.

The event will feature and outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” program, about the Manhattan Project. Guests will also get to enjoy local food trucks, a brewery and live music. Guests will also have access to the museum’s exhibits. Organizers say it’s a great opportunity for people to learn and have fun.

Doors open at 5:30 on September 30. Tickets are $15 per person and $10 for museum members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the museum’s website.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

