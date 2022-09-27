ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

El Dorado man arrested in child sex crimes case

By Laura McMillan
 3 days ago

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested an El Dorado man after getting a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging the sexual exploitation of children.

Aaron Langley-Dunning (Courtesy El Dorado Police Department)

The El Dorado Police Department says it investigated and arrested Aaron Langley-Dunning on Monday.

Police booked him into jail on suspicion of 43 counts, including:

  • Aggravated internet trading in child pornography
  • Electronic solicitation
  • Indecent solicitation of a child
  • Sexual exploitation of a child

Police have not released any other details about the crimes or the arrest.

In a social media post, the El Dorado Police Department said it is “dedicated to investigating these crimes to aid in the protection of children in our community.”

If you have a tip about a missing child or exploitation of a child, click here to reach the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or call them at 800-843-5678.

