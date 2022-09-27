Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question
Outdoorsman, conservationist, and founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella posted a picture of conjoined deer fawns found dead in Houston County, Minnesota. The images posted shows the carcass of the animal and its x-ray, which reveals the two heads of the deer joined to one body. “Yep, this is a thing...
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
California urged to stay calm about flat squirrels
The heatwave in California has been brutal for people across the state, with temperatures reaching well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) for more than a week now. The heat has also been affecting non-human residents of the Golden State – like squirrels.Squirrels have been seen laying extremely flat on the ground, prompting concern for their well-being from some people.Luckily, wildlife officials stress that the behaviour — however strange it may seem — is a completely normal response to extreme heat and nothing to worry about.As the heat descended on northern California over the past couple of weeks,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An unbe-leaf-able fall is ahead, the first foliage report says!
The first signs of fall are starting to appear with “notable color changes reported in several regions” and “spectacular seasonal colors to come,” I Love NY’s first fall foliage report of the year states. The report, released today, says muted red, orange, and yellow leaves are beginning to appear upstate over the greens of summer.
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
Canadian residents asked to remove all fruit trees from gardens
Residents in the Jasper national park townsite in Canada have been urged by park rangers to remove fruit trees from their properties as they attract black bears. “The continuous presence of bears in the Jasper townsite, often in residential yards just metres from people, is an unacceptable safety risk for visitors and residents,” Parks Canada said in a statement. “Bears living in constant proximity to people and residences have an increased likelihood of gaining access to human food or garbage, and of accidental aggressive physical encounters.”Apple and cherry trees not native to the area, in addition to bushes growing...
PETS・
Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence
In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of pigs released in annual pannage to hoover up New Forest acorns
Hundreds of pigs will snack on acorns and beechmasts for the next two months as the New Forest’s annual pannage kicks off.The autumn tradition, dating back centuries, improves the condition of the soil and reduces the risk to ponies and cattle, who can be poisoned if they eat too many nuts and acorns.Up to 600 domestic pigs have been released for around 60 days by people who occupy surrounding land in Hampshire.“They have a wonderful time while they’re out there,” Sue Westwood, clerk to the verderers of the New Forest, told the PA news agency.“They’ve got free range of the...
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
Black Bear Discovered Hiding in Crawl Space of California Home: VIDEO
It’s officially fall, which means black bears and other bear species around the country have entered hyperphagia, in which their daily caloric intake dramatically increases in preparation for the long months of hibernation. Depending on the region and availability of food, bears can eat up to 20,000 calories per...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
More naturally occurring trees and less clustering could benefit urban forests
Excessive clustering of tree species in urban forests and overreliance on introduced species may make urban forests more vulnerable to pests or disease and reduce their ecosystem benefits, a study published today in eLife shows. The findings identify critical weaknesses in current tree-planting strategies in cities across the United States...
Black Bear Takes Injured Fawn While Helpless Mother Can Do Nothing But Watch
Nature can be one cruel beast. It ain’t nothing new though. Only the strong survive and there’s usually something out there that will eat you if they can. Black bears love a little bit of meat. The are omnivores and get a lot of there foods from plants but love a good feed of meat when they can get it. They will scavenge for anything, but are known to take out the young mammals, particularly from the deer family.
Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant
A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
Times News
A wooly winter?
What do the thickness of onion peels, the colors of a particular caterpillar and the tails of squirrels have in common?. They’re all things that have found their way into weather folklore. Senior editor Sarah Perreault and her staff at The Old Farmer’s Almanac often find themselves fielding questions...
LOOK: Cyclist Captures Insane Video of Absolutely Jacked Mountain Goat
A mountain goat has become internet famous after being caught on film traversing a mountain road while showing off some impressive—and almost comical—height and brawn. The footage, which was posted on Twitter by Oddly Terrifying shows a cyclist stopped on a scenic road. The “absolutely massive” mammal takes a look at the camera as it nonchalantly walks by with a jaw-dropping stature. Then it continues on is way without incident.
6 Garden Pests You Are Most Likely To Run Into This Fall In Minnesota
If you spend any amount of time outdoors during the fall, maybe you are out in the garden harvesting the last of the tomatoes or cucumbers, or maybe you just enjoy going for a walk in the crisp air, whatever it is you are doing outside, chances are good that you'll run into any one of these six garden pests this fall.
Labrador dog visits his duck friends in the rain with his little bag of feed
A TikTok video of a dog going out in the rain to visit his duck friends has gone viral, and has touched the hearts of many. Ollie the Labrador is now an Internet star thanks to his heartwarming story shared on his TikTok page under the username @good.boy.ollie (opens in new tab).
thespruce.com
When to Reseed Your Lawn
We all have observed that one home in the neighborhood with a lawn that consistently looks like rich, green carpet. How do they do it? Chances are your neighbor happens to have ideal soil and growing conditions. But, even in the best environment, a turfgrass lawn is an ongoing project that requires consistent maintenance. Knowing the best times of year to reseed can make a difference.
Comments / 2