cbs4indy.com
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
cbs4indy.com
La Margarita celebrated as home of Indiana’s ‘absolute best’ nachos
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state. In...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana mom who abandoned son in Ohio sentenced to 6 months, ordered to take parenting classes
CINCINNATI – An Indiana mother who abandoned her nonverbal son in Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. A judge ordered Heather Adkins to spend six months at the River City Correctional Facility for parenting classes and mental health and addiction treatment, according to WKRC. Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
cbs4indy.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall and batters Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 this afternoon just south of Punta Gorda as a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour. A 12 foot storm surge preceded the hurricane and 10 to 15 inches of rain will be likely across Florida over the next 24 hours. The storm is moving northeast at 10 miles per hour and will move across central Florida overnight and emerge over the western Atlantic by Thursday afternoon. Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.
cbs4indy.com
Airbnb invites you to stay for a spell at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage of Sanderson sisters
SALEM, Mass. — You don’t necessarily need any magic to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage, but you will need a bit of luck. Airbnb and the devilish trio are inviting guests for an enchanting stay at a creaky cottage to help celebrate the release of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2.”
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments already sent
The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments …. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators voice concerns with proposed Rebuilding …. Construction crews uncover century old log cabin …. Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old...
cbs4indy.com
Schools in need of teacher aides
The need is great for teacher aides in Indiana schools right now. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators voice concerns with proposed Rebuilding …. Construction crews uncover century old log cabin …. Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old fired gun …. Man is arrested for murder...
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
cbs4indy.com
Car erupts in flames after driver hits deer on Minnesota highway
(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer. The accident took place Wednesday morning along Hwy. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti...
cbs4indy.com
INDOT seasonal job fair
INDOT is hosting a job fair to get fully staffed for the upcoming winter weather season. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators voice concerns with proposed Rebuilding …. Construction crews uncover century old log cabin …. Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old fired gun …. Man...
cbs4indy.com
Former Hoosiers now in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, many there are preparing to ride out the storm while even more have made their way inland. Two former lifelong Hoosiers spoke to CBS4 about how they’re preparing to endure the hurricane. ”It’s getting scarier and scarier as we...
cbs4indy.com
Hoosier Guardsmen to join hurricane relief effort in Florida
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indiana National Guard will deploy to Florida to assist in the relief effort that will follow Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. A team with the with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will leave Thursday morning from the...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the Tampa Bay area will soon be returning home after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. WFLA has crews stationed around the area, safely monitoring conditions as the storm gets...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated to deploy in support of Hurricane Ian, which is heading toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/indiana-task-force-1-activated-as-hurricane-ian-nears-florida/
cbs4indy.com
The 3 things that make Hurricane Ian so life-threatening, according to NWS
(NEXSTAR) – Cities in Florida are bracing for impact from a hurricane the likes of which their communities haven’t seen in 100 years. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in west Florida Wednesday, with cities south of Tampa appearing to be in the direct line of fire. But the impacts of the Category 4 storm will be felt practically statewide, said Joel Cline, tropical program coordinator with the National Weather Service.
cbs4indy.com
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
cbs4indy.com
State says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS – The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much...
cbs4indy.com
Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
cbs4indy.com
‘Devastating to catastrophic’: Model shows destruction by hurricane-force winds
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian nears landfall somewhere along the west coast of Florida, it may be hard to visualize the strength of the potentially devastating and catastrophic hurricane-force winds residents will face across the state. However, thanks to a visualization shared by the National Hurricane Center...
