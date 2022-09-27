ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
WYOMING STATE
Hurricane Ian makes landfall and batters Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 this afternoon just south of Punta Gorda as a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour. A 12 foot storm surge preceded the hurricane and 10 to 15 inches of rain will be likely across Florida over the next 24 hours. The storm is moving northeast at 10 miles per hour and will move across central Florida overnight and emerge over the western Atlantic by Thursday afternoon. Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments already sent

The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments …. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators voice concerns with proposed Rebuilding …. Construction crews uncover century old log cabin …. Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old...
INDIANA STATE
Schools in need of teacher aides

The need is great for teacher aides in Indiana schools right now. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators voice concerns with proposed Rebuilding …. Construction crews uncover century old log cabin …. Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old fired gun …. Man is arrested for murder...
INDIANA STATE
Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian

Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Car erupts in flames after driver hits deer on Minnesota highway

(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer. The accident took place Wednesday morning along Hwy. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
INDOT seasonal job fair

INDOT is hosting a job fair to get fully staffed for the upcoming winter weather season. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators voice concerns with proposed Rebuilding …. Construction crews uncover century old log cabin …. Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old fired gun …. Man...
INDIANA STATE
Former Hoosiers now in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, many there are preparing to ride out the storm while even more have made their way inland. Two former lifelong Hoosiers spoke to CBS4 about how they’re preparing to endure the hurricane. ”It’s getting scarier and scarier as we...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hoosier Guardsmen to join hurricane relief effort in Florida

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indiana National Guard will deploy to Florida to assist in the relief effort that will follow Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. A team with the with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will leave Thursday morning from the...
FLORIDA STATE
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the Tampa Bay area will soon be returning home after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. WFLA has crews stationed around the area, safely monitoring conditions as the storm gets...
ENVIRONMENT
The 3 things that make Hurricane Ian so life-threatening, according to NWS

(NEXSTAR) – Cities in Florida are bracing for impact from a hurricane the likes of which their communities haven’t seen in 100 years. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in west Florida Wednesday, with cities south of Tampa appearing to be in the direct line of fire. But the impacts of the Category 4 storm will be felt practically statewide, said Joel Cline, tropical program coordinator with the National Weather Service.
FLORIDA STATE
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
ENVIRONMENT

