Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 this afternoon just south of Punta Gorda as a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour. A 12 foot storm surge preceded the hurricane and 10 to 15 inches of rain will be likely across Florida over the next 24 hours. The storm is moving northeast at 10 miles per hour and will move across central Florida overnight and emerge over the western Atlantic by Thursday afternoon. Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO