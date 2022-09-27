Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor may not be signed to the same promotion anymore, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry is over between the two fan favorites. McGregor has been on the shelf since his second-straight loss to rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Near the end of the first round, McGregor suffered a broken leg forcing the bout to be called off. It would be his third loss in his last four bouts. Currently, the Irishman is working towards a return to the Octagon which is slated for early 2023. During his time away from the UFC, the former two-division champion has taken up a new profession, announcing he had joined the cast of Road House, a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO