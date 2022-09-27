Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey calls UFC fans bandwagon jumpers: “The second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them”
Ronda Rousey was undoubtedly the biggest star in the UFC between 2012 and 2015, but that hasn’t saved her from being largely dismissed by current fans several years after her dominant reign. In Ronda’s opinion, that highlights a key difference between MMA and WWE fans: MMA fans don’t respect their past legends like they should.
Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
Maryna Moroz Is A ‘Different Person’ After Posing For Playboy: ‘I Think America Changed Me’
Maryna Moroz opened up about posing nude for Playboy Centerfold. Moroz is scheduled to take on Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night 215 on Nov. 19 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She goes into the bout looking to extend her three-fight win streak. “The Iron Lady” took a brief hiatus after her second last outing against Mayra Bueno Silva in Mar. 2020. She returned after two years to get a finish over Mariya Agapova.
Yan Xiaonan outpoints Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night
Yan Xiaonan defeated Laura Dern by majority decision at the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday night in
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis clash in fiery nightclub bust-up and split up by security ahead of proposed fight
RYAN GARCIA and Gervonta Davis were involved in a fiery nightclub clash which saw the pair separated by security. The American rivals are in talks for a grudge bout targeted for December or January. But according to Garcia, the fight almost started early after he confronted Davis on a night...
Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki, Who Fought Muhammad Ali In Special Match, Dead At 79
Japanese wrestling and MMA icon Antonio Inoki dies at age 79. Inoki famously fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed rules match in 1976. Japanese wrestling and MMA legend Antonio Inoki passed away at age 79 after years of battling with serious health problems, per Yahoo Japan. A legendary career. Inoki...
Tito Ortiz Condemns Conor McGregor For Talking About Dustin Poirier’s Wife; ‘Families Can’t Defend Themselves’
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz is not a fan of dragging another fighter’s family into a rivalry. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently appeared on ‘Chattin’ Pony’ with Paddy Pimblett on YouTube. The Liverpudlian spoke with ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ about a multitude of things, including his upbringing in a rough California neighborhood.
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
Randy Brown Decisions Francisco Trinaldo In Close Contest – UFC Vegas 61 Results (Highlights)
The UFC Vegas 61 co-main event is here. Randy ‘Rude Boy’ Brown takes on the 44 year-old Francisco Trinaldo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo trade kicks to begin the round. Trinaldo throws an inside leg kick which gets Brown down to his knee. Brown throws a massive right hand which knocks down Trinaldo. The Brazilian gets back up quickly. Trinaldo throws a nice combo which he uses to clinch up with Brown. Trinaldo attempts a takedown but Brown illegally grabs the cage to deny it.
Watch: Paulo Costa Goes Head-to-Head in Liver Eating Contest With Liver King & Patricio Freire
Liver King got into an eating competition with Paulo Costa and Patricio Freire at the weigh-ins for tomorrow’s Bellator 286. The fitness influencer first gained notoriety online with his insane physique. He went viral for promoting a natural lifestyle based on the nine tenets and videos of him consuming raw meat made rounds on the internet. King has lately been getting more involved in the MMA community, gaining attention for his back-and-forth with former UFC middleweight title challenger Costa earlier this month.
Mike Perry Gives Russian Fighter Magomed Ismailov ‘A Taste For Free’ During Press Conference Brawl
UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is making headlines once again, this time for getting into a brawl during a press conference in Moscow. Perry traveled to Russia to be in the corner of his friend and teammate Alex Nicholson who is scheduled to fight under the Ren TV Fight Club banner. During a press conference for the event, Mike Perry came face-to-face with established Russian middleweight Magomed Ismailov. After calling Ismailov a “motherf*cker,” things quickly escalated with the two having an impromptu bare-knuckle brawl inside the studio.
Nate Diaz Burns Conor McGregor on Twitter With Fiery Response
Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor may not be signed to the same promotion anymore, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry is over between the two fan favorites. McGregor has been on the shelf since his second-straight loss to rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Near the end of the first round, McGregor suffered a broken leg forcing the bout to be called off. It would be his third loss in his last four bouts. Currently, the Irishman is working towards a return to the Octagon which is slated for early 2023. During his time away from the UFC, the former two-division champion has taken up a new profession, announcing he had joined the cast of Road House, a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic.
Xiong Jing Nan Beats Angela Lee In Controversial Thriller At ONE on Prime Video 2, Claims ‘Bias’ After CEO’s Comments
Xiong Jing Nan handed the second defeat to Angela Lee in their trilogy fight at ONE on Prime Video 2. Nan claimed ONE is biased towards Lee after the controversial decision. Xiong Jing Nan took on Angela Lee for the third time in the headlining bout of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past Friday. The two ladies had previously shared the circle on two occasions, going level with a win each. In a hard-fought thriller that went the distance, Nan came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Watch: RIZIN Star Scores Stunning Last Second Submission in World Grand Prix
RIZIN fans were treated to a spectacular last-minute submission by Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinalist Seika Izawa. In the co-main event of RIZIN 38, Izawa faced Anastasiya Svetkivska in the semifinal of the World Grand Prix tournament. The two women appeared to be evenly matched in the opening round, but as the second round progressed, Izawa began to take over. With mere seconds on the clock, Izawa who was threatening a triangle choke quickly switched to an arm bar. With the hold locked in, Svetkivska has no choice, but to tap.
Joe Rogan Explains Lofty Calorie Requirement For His ‘Sober October’ Challenge
Joe Rogan is heading into another intense October. Joe Rogan is known mostly for his work at UFC events, commentating, and for his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He has created a cult following by people all over the world. His show is the most popular podcast of all time and his views are shared with millions of people. Whether he is talking about MMA, world politics, health, or more, people are tuning in to see and hear what he has to say.
