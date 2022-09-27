Read full article on original website
Downtown Cedar Rapids Library closed through Friday for final cleaning, work after fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will be closed through Friday for work following the July fire. The library will be closed one last time in relation to the fire for cleaning and restoration on September 28, 29, and 30. The library...
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
No one hurt after car fire in Iowa County on Friday morning
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a car caught fire early Friday morning in Iowa County. Williamsburg firefighters responded to the 2300 block of H Avenue around 5:40 am. The car was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and all occupants were out...
Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City
Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
6 Years Ago Today: Remembering the Ghost Town of Downtown Cedar Rapids
When you bring up floods in Cedar Rapids, everyone immediately begins talking about 2008, and rightfully so. However, there's another flood that comes to my mind. It changed lives before the Cedar River reached its peak. When the Cedar River hit the unimaginable crest of 31.12 feet on June 13,...
Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
Waterloo Bridge Closed Thursday for Fireworks
A Waterloo bridge will be closed Thursday afternoon and well into the night. The 5th Street bridge will be closed to accommodate a fireworks event as part of the Iowa League of Cities’ Annual Conference. The bridge will close at 3:30pm and will remain closed until 11:00 p.m. The conference itself will run from Wednesday through Friday.
Integrated Cancer Center hosts Trunk or Treat October 13
Dubuque — The Integrated Cancer Center will be hosting their second Trunk or Treat event Thursday, October 13. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Delhi Medical Center Parking Lot 1500 Delhi Street Dubuque, IA 52001. The event welcomes all ages to participate in...
Two finalists named for Cedar Falls Police Chief
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Two candidates have been announced as finalists for the position of Cedar Falls Police Chief. The Police Chief hiring process began in early June 2022. The City received seven total applicants for the position. One applicant withdrew from consideration. Of the six remaining applicants, four met the qualifications for the position. Following a Civil Service review period on September 21, Mark Howard and Jeff Sitzmann have been selected as the finalists. Both candidates are veteran supervisors of the Cedar Falls Police Department.
Squad car hit while responding to call in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A police car was hit by another driver during an emergency call, according to law enforcement officials. At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Cedar Rapids Police said that a vehicle struck a marked squad car with lights and sirens active near the intersection of Eighth Street NE and A Avenue NE. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s. Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian. They have 130 thousand active donors over the last two years -- only 31 of those have donated...
Marion opens second round of business innovation and support grants for small businesses
MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion is now accepting applications for its second round of Business Innovation & Support Grant funding. The program is being administered as a partnership between the City and the Chamber of Commerce with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support small businesses in the community that navigated the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location
We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
