Moses Lake, WA

Flying Magazine

Eviation Makes Aviation History at Moses Lake

“Today you witnessed everything coming together,” said Eviation Aircraft president and CEO Gregory Davis, reflecting on the successful first flight of Alice, Eviation’s prototype electric aircraft. I and a handful of other media types were privileged to be on site to document the event, which took place in...
kpq.com

Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule

Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
KREM

I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
PASCO, WA
ncwlife.com

Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
EPHRATA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Tire service truck collides with potato truck in Grant County, injures 3

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says three people were injured in a blocking collision on Monday afternoon at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. According to an update, a tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 and failed to stop at the...
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman

MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
