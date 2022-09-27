Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
Eviation Makes Aviation History at Moses Lake
“Today you witnessed everything coming together,” said Eviation Aircraft president and CEO Gregory Davis, reflecting on the successful first flight of Alice, Eviation’s prototype electric aircraft. I and a handful of other media types were privileged to be on site to document the event, which took place in...
World’s first all-electric commuter aircraft takes to the skies over central Washington
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — History was made when the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft graced the skies around Moses Lake Tuesday morning. We first shared this story with you last summer when development and production were still underway. “The feeling here is electric. We’re absolutely excited about what...
kpq.com
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
56-Year-Old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that a semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket lost control and crashed on State Route 28. Officials stated that the truck’s cargo caused the accident. Gregg B....
Meet some friendly mammals at Alpaca Fest Northwest in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do next weekend? Well, Alpaca Fest Northwest might be the event you’re looking for. It’s being held at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, and it has free admission. Alpaca breeders throughout the region will compete for...
KREM
I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
RELATED PEOPLE
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: SR 28 near Ephrata back open; westbound I-90 still closed east of Moses Lake
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) - State troopers say state Route 28 near Ephrata has reopened. The wreck involved a rolled-over log truck, just west of Ephrata. Troopers say the driver might have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash. Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Road U, east of...
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Chelan Douglas Land Trust Sues Over Property Owner’s Earth Moving Actions
The Chelan Douglas Land Trust is suing a property owner who used heavy equipment to carve into a hillside in No. 1 Canyon west of Wenatchee. The Land Trust claims the property owner's excavation extensively damaged the Trust's adjacent land and led to the Trust losing funding for 50 percent of the value of that land.
ifiberone.com
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata
EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Teacher detains armed suspect outside Moses Lake school during lockdown
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — When a male suspect allegedly threatened students outside of a school in Grant County, he wasn’t expecting to be confronted and detained by a teacher. Little did he know, the former Chief of the Moses Lake Police Department was on the school’s staff.
FOX 28 Spokane
Tire service truck collides with potato truck in Grant County, injures 3
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says three people were injured in a blocking collision on Monday afternoon at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. According to an update, a tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 and failed to stop at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court docs: Murdered Moses Lake woman had recently asked to separate from suspected killer
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake woman believed to have been killed by her husband had recently asked to separate. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa last week. He was arrested Friday night in Pennsylvania. The Bergmans were reported missing last week. Original investigations suggested...
Burglars shoot Moses Lake homeowner, steal firearms
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Burglars shot and injured a Moses Lake homeowner early Sunday morning. Two men shot the 41-year-old victim in the leg while breaking into his home on Road 4-Northeast. Authorities said they stole several rifles and pistols before leaving. No one else was injured. The suspects...
Serious injury crash cleared at Dodson Road in Grant County
GRANT CO., Wash. — A crash at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest in Grant County is now cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says serious injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt. Authorities are on the scene removing the impacted...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman
MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
Comments / 0