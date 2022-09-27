Read full article on original website
Former police chief in NH accused of submitting false timesheets
CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire town police chief has been accused of submitting timesheets for hours he didn't work in another town as officer-in-charge. Andrew Wood was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on Monday on two theft charges, the attorney general's office said. Wood, who...
Former Casa Nueva Vida shelters CEO sentenced to year in prison
BOSTON -- Manuel Duran, the former head of homeless shelter CEO who stole money from the state-supported Casa Nueva Vida shelters and lied under oath, was sentenced to one year in prison on Thursday. 14 homeless shelters in Lawrence and Boston were forced to shut down earlier this year because of their connection to this case, leaving many people with nowhere to go. On Thursday, the 70-year-old Duran pleaded guilty to charges that he stole $1.5 million by secretly renting properties he owned to the shelter at above-market rates. Investigators said he then faked paperwork to hide the rentals. Because of that alleged fraud, the state decided to pull funding from "Casa Nueva Vida" and to not renew the $7 million contract, which funded all of their locations. Following his year in prison, Duran will be on probation for four years, with the conditions that he completes 250 hours of community service.Duran was also ordered to pay restitution with the amount to be determined at a hearing at a later date in December.
DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed
A dire shortage of youth counselors at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has escalated routine behavior issues to police calls and prompted an “all call” to any Department of Health and Human Services worker willing to pick up an overtime shift, department officials said Tuesday. These challenges come as the detention center is […] The post DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements he made to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Harmony has not been found and is now presumed dead. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has not been charged in connection...
NH man arrested after allegedly making ‘peek-a-boo’ threat with gun
The suspect allegedly said "peek-a-boo" and swore before aiming his gun at a tow truck driver, according to police. A Manchester, New Hampshire, man was arrested Wednesday after police say he allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun. Michael Kenney, 43, has been charged with criminal threatening with...
New Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Custody of Boston Police
Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
Boyfriend of slain boy’s mom gets 22 to 45 years in prison
Joseph Stapf, 31, had filed an intent to plead guilty earlier this month. He also admitted to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis’ death.
Manuel Alejandro Pujols Dia of Lawrence Sentenced for Identity Theft and Social Security Offense
BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for misusing a Social Security number to fraudulently obtain a Massachusetts ID and driver’s license as well as MassHealth benefits. Manuel Alejandro Pujols Diaz, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton...
Derry police: Nails deliberately spread across driveway at police station
DERRY, N.H. — Police in Derry are looking for the person who scattered nails across the driveway of their department. Officers said the same thing happened in June, so they believe it was done deliberately. “Once again, the nails were strewn across the driveway in such a way that...
Truck driver arrested after roof breaks off in Lebanon, striking vehicle, police say
CANAAN, N.H. — A box truck driver is accused of driving from New York to New Hampshire in a box truck that was losing its roof. According to New Hampshire State Police, Cedric King, 40, of Houston, Texas, hit a bridge in New York on Monday, causing damage to the truck's roof, but he kept driving until the roof completely came off on Interstate 89 in Lebanon on Tuesday.
Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Littleton residents outraged by gun shop cluster in old mill
LITTLETON - Confusion turned to anger at a Littleton Select Board meeting Wednesday night over a cluster of gun dealers inside an old mill building. "Why? Why are we selling them here?" Megan Rank questioned the Select Board. Rank is one of many parents and residents who are worried about the cluster of gun dealers inside the so-called Mill building at 410 Great Road.The Littleton mill has become the largest collection of federally licensed gun dealers in the nation. "Now you're telling me the town has given 80 business certificates to be in the Mill...
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail
BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
Woman facing murder charges in connection with Worcester fire that killed four
WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman is facing four counts of second degree murder for her connection with a May fire that killed four people in Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney announced. Yvonne Ngoiri, a 36-year-old woman from Worcester, was indicted on those counts Thursday. Ngoiri is also facing...
Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
Former New Hampshire police department’s officer-in-charge accused of submitting timesheets for work not done
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who served as the officer-in-charge for Richmond police is accused of falsely submitting timesheets for work he knew he did not complete and receiving compensation for those hours, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced on Tuesday. Andrew Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam, was...
MPD Under the Radar: Man covered in blood will not leave Hanover Street bathroom
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
