Manchester, NH

CBS Boston

Former Casa Nueva Vida shelters CEO sentenced to year in prison

BOSTON -- Manuel Duran, the former head of homeless shelter CEO who stole money from the state-supported Casa Nueva Vida shelters and lied under oath, was sentenced to one year in prison on Thursday. 14 homeless shelters in Lawrence and Boston were forced to shut down earlier this year because of their connection to this case, leaving many people with nowhere to go. On Thursday, the 70-year-old Duran pleaded guilty to charges that he stole $1.5 million by secretly renting properties he owned to the shelter at above-market rates. Investigators said he then faked paperwork to hide the rentals. Because of that alleged fraud, the state decided to pull funding from "Casa Nueva Vida" and to not renew the $7 million contract, which funded all of their locations.  Following his year in prison, Duran will be on probation for four years, with the conditions that he completes 250 hours of community service.Duran was also ordered to pay restitution with the amount to be determined at a hearing at a later date in December.  
LAWRENCE, MA
New Hampshire Bulletin

DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed

A dire shortage of youth counselors at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has escalated routine behavior issues to police calls and prompted an “all call” to any Department of Health and Human Services worker willing to pick up an overtime shift, department officials said Tuesday.  These challenges come as the detention center is […] The post DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Truck driver arrested after roof breaks off in Lebanon, striking vehicle, police say

CANAAN, N.H. — A box truck driver is accused of driving from New York to New Hampshire in a box truck that was losing its roof. According to New Hampshire State Police, Cedric King, 40, of Houston, Texas, hit a bridge in New York on Monday, causing damage to the truck's roof, but he kept driving until the roof completely came off on Interstate 89 in Lebanon on Tuesday.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
LACONIA, NH
CBS Boston

Littleton residents outraged by gun shop cluster in old mill

LITTLETON - Confusion turned to anger at a Littleton Select Board meeting Wednesday night over a cluster of gun dealers inside an old mill building. "Why? Why are we selling them here?" Megan Rank questioned the Select Board. Rank is one of many parents and residents who are worried about the cluster of gun dealers inside the so-called Mill building at 410 Great Road.The Littleton mill has become the largest collection of federally licensed gun dealers in the nation. "Now you're telling me the town has given 80 business certificates to be in the Mill...
LITTLETON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail

BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
ALSTEAD, NH
WMUR.com

Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
LONDONDERRY, NH

