CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's been 69 years since Channel 2 hit the airwaves -- the first local station to broadcast in eastern Iowa. In the 40s and 50s there were too many applicants for TV licenses so the Federal Communications put a freeze in place. According to Iowa Almanac, that meant few local stations, one in Davenport, one in Ames, and one in Sioux City until 1953.

