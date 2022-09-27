ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Oktoberfest kicks off at Newbo City Market

Cedar Rapids — Saturday morning, the Newbo City Market hosted Oktoberfest in Cedar Rapids' Newbo District. This year's event was supported by the Newbo City Market and Backpocket Brewing Company. This year's event featured:. German-craft beer. A live performance by the Czech Plus Band. Traditional Oktoberfest games. A stein...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No one hurt after car fire in Iowa County on Friday morning

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a car caught fire early Friday morning in Iowa County. Williamsburg firefighters responded to the 2300 block of H Avenue around 5:40 am. The car was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and all occupants were out...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waypoint seeking your help as housing crisis hits Eastern Iowa

Cedar Rapids Waypoint's Housing Services are in historically high demand with the community seeing the number of households experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis over triple the past few years. The organization cites the pandemic, aftermath of the Derecho, and economy as a huge blow creating a loss of safety...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Iowa City, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 69th anniversary of Channel 2, the first local station in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's been 69 years since Channel 2 hit the airwaves -- the first local station to broadcast in eastern Iowa. In the 40s and 50s there were too many applicants for TV licenses so the Federal Communications put a freeze in place. According to Iowa Almanac, that meant few local stations, one in Davenport, one in Ames, and one in Sioux City until 1953.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City sets the stage for Big Noon Kickoff

Iowa City — Friday afternoon, crews finished setting up the main stage for Iowa City's Big Noon Kickoff. This year, the event is being relocated from the downtown Pentacrest to the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn at University of Iowa (UI). Iowa's News Now spoke with several UI students about what they...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Of Way#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#City
cbs2iowa.com

Trial delayed for Palo woman accused of killing her stepmother

SHELLSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Samantha Bevans will get more time to prepare for her murder trial. Bevans is accused of killing her stepmother near Shellsburg in July. Authorities say she smothered Jodie Bevans with a pillow. Jodie was found dead in her home on July 15th. Right...
SHELLSBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

African boutique opens at Lindale Mall

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, Meggie Hounyovi, an African Immigrant, opened a new boutique at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids. Megglam Boutique's opening marked the increase in number of successful Black owned businesses in the city, joining:. Shawnniecakes in Newbo. Vivian's on the Southwest side. Top Notch Boutique at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Corum, McCarthy lead No. 4 Michigan past Iowa, 27-14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Michigan was ready to play at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, right down to the pink towels. The No. 4 Wolverines knew that five of the last six top 5 teams who played at the Hawkeyes’ home were beaten. Michigan was prepared.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Anamosa hosts 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest, Pumpkin Weigh Off

Anamosa — Saturday morning, Anamosa hosted it's 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest event in downtown Anamosa. This year’s theme was 150 Years and Still Standing Gourd, to coincide with the 150th Anniversary of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is like Christmas.", said Greg Norlin...
ANAMOSA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs2iowa.com

Brad Banks to be honorary captain for Hawkeyes game against No. 4 Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa — 2002 Heisman Trophy runner-up Brad Banks will be the honorary captain for Saturday's Iowa game. The Hawkeyes take on No. 4 Michigan at 11 a.m. inside Kinnick Stadium. The game will air on Fox 28 and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will broadcast from University of Iowa campus on the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy