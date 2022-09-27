Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Oktoberfest kicks off at Newbo City Market
Cedar Rapids — Saturday morning, the Newbo City Market hosted Oktoberfest in Cedar Rapids' Newbo District. This year's event was supported by the Newbo City Market and Backpocket Brewing Company. This year's event featured:. German-craft beer. A live performance by the Czech Plus Band. Traditional Oktoberfest games. A stein...
cbs2iowa.com
No one hurt after car fire in Iowa County on Friday morning
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a car caught fire early Friday morning in Iowa County. Williamsburg firefighters responded to the 2300 block of H Avenue around 5:40 am. The car was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and all occupants were out...
cbs2iowa.com
Waypoint seeking your help as housing crisis hits Eastern Iowa
Cedar Rapids Waypoint's Housing Services are in historically high demand with the community seeing the number of households experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis over triple the past few years. The organization cites the pandemic, aftermath of the Derecho, and economy as a huge blow creating a loss of safety...
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after stealing money from Dubuque Dunkin' Donuts on Thursday morning
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was arrested after stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts in Dubuque early Thursday morning. Dubuque Police responded to the store at 2660 Dodge Street for a report of an armed robbery. Employees told police a white man entered the store around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon
Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
cbs2iowa.com
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 69th anniversary of Channel 2, the first local station in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's been 69 years since Channel 2 hit the airwaves -- the first local station to broadcast in eastern Iowa. In the 40s and 50s there were too many applicants for TV licenses so the Federal Communications put a freeze in place. According to Iowa Almanac, that meant few local stations, one in Davenport, one in Ames, and one in Sioux City until 1953.
cbs2iowa.com
Ingredion workers still on strike, worried their replacements aren't properly trained
We're nearly two full months into the union strike at the Ingredion plant in downtown Cedar Rapids. Now, union officials say they're worried the replacement workers aren't properly trained to fill in on those jobs. Workers with BCTGM Local 100-G held another protest outside the facility Thursday evening after walking...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City sets the stage for Big Noon Kickoff
Iowa City — Friday afternoon, crews finished setting up the main stage for Iowa City's Big Noon Kickoff. This year, the event is being relocated from the downtown Pentacrest to the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn at University of Iowa (UI). Iowa's News Now spoke with several UI students about what they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Trial delayed for Palo woman accused of killing her stepmother
SHELLSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Samantha Bevans will get more time to prepare for her murder trial. Bevans is accused of killing her stepmother near Shellsburg in July. Authorities say she smothered Jodie Bevans with a pillow. Jodie was found dead in her home on July 15th. Right...
cbs2iowa.com
African boutique opens at Lindale Mall
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, Meggie Hounyovi, an African Immigrant, opened a new boutique at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids. Megglam Boutique's opening marked the increase in number of successful Black owned businesses in the city, joining:. Shawnniecakes in Newbo. Vivian's on the Southwest side. Top Notch Boutique at...
cbs2iowa.com
Corum, McCarthy lead No. 4 Michigan past Iowa, 27-14
IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Michigan was ready to play at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, right down to the pink towels. The No. 4 Wolverines knew that five of the last six top 5 teams who played at the Hawkeyes’ home were beaten. Michigan was prepared.
cbs2iowa.com
Anamosa hosts 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest, Pumpkin Weigh Off
Anamosa — Saturday morning, Anamosa hosted it's 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest event in downtown Anamosa. This year’s theme was 150 Years and Still Standing Gourd, to coincide with the 150th Anniversary of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is like Christmas.", said Greg Norlin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Brad Banks to be honorary captain for Hawkeyes game against No. 4 Michigan
IOWA CITY, Iowa — 2002 Heisman Trophy runner-up Brad Banks will be the honorary captain for Saturday's Iowa game. The Hawkeyes take on No. 4 Michigan at 11 a.m. inside Kinnick Stadium. The game will air on Fox 28 and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will broadcast from University of Iowa campus on the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn.
cbs2iowa.com
Defense lawyers want to delay murder trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Defense lawyers for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell want to delay the upcoming murder trial. Henry Dinkins is scheduled to stand trial in Cedar Rapids next month. The case stemmed in Scott County but a judge agreed to move it to Linn County due to pretrial publicity.
Comments / 0