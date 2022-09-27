while I agree with Reed and Lamar is a great talent, he was offered a huge sum of money. the 100% guarantee is just out of the question, KC is already regretting that ignorant move
take Ed's advice Lamar. he knows. the NFL is just like any other job. they will replace you ASAP with no regrets. 🖤💜
Lamar will get paid .. regardless of the situation .. regardless of what he does this year .. just off of pure talent .. ability .. athleticism.. his age .. and what the former MVP has already accomplished. As a die-hard Raven fan since inception .. pleeeease understand Ed Reed STILL has a gripe w/ that organization ( and Harbaugh ) for a FEW reasons. ( Not just money lol ) What he’s saying isn’t wrong .. but he’s still “ in his feelings “ too. Have a blessed day everyone! 🙏🏾
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Comments / 41