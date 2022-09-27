ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jeff Hodge
2d ago

while I agree with Reed and Lamar is a great talent, he was offered a huge sum of money. the 100% guarantee is just out of the question, KC is already regretting that ignorant move

Sonia Cofield
2d ago

take Ed's advice Lamar. he knows. the NFL is just like any other job. they will replace you ASAP with no regrets. 🖤💜

Jarrett Wilson
2d ago

Lamar will get paid .. regardless of the situation .. regardless of what he does this year .. just off of pure talent .. ability .. athleticism.. his age .. and what the former MVP has already accomplished. As a die-hard Raven fan since inception .. pleeeease understand Ed Reed STILL has a gripe w/ that organization ( and Harbaugh ) for a FEW reasons. ( Not just money lol ) What he’s saying isn’t wrong .. but he’s still “ in his feelings “ too. Have a blessed day everyone! 🙏🏾

