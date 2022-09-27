Read full article on original website
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Andy Reid’s stern message on Matt Ryan-Chris Jones beef in loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on from their upset 20-17 loss on the road to the previously winless bunch of Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, but there are still some discussions around the controversial penalty call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in that contest. The Chiefs would...
Myles Garrett gets major update from Browns’ Kevin Stefanski after car accident
Kevin Stefanski provided a major update on Myles Garrett following Garrett’s scary car accident earlier this week. Cleveland Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal revealed that Stefanski expects Garrett to return to the team on Thursday. “Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting,...
Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals
The Miami Dolphins’ dream start to the season could potentially turn into a nightmare after just one play. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a massive hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field with a head injury. Watch the gruesome play with Tagovailoa clearly grimacing afterwards: Tua Tagovailoa injured after […] The post Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury
It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve
The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
‘I’m having a tough time’: Ryan Fitzpatrick gets immensely emotional about Tua Tagovailoa
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick got emotional during halftime of Thursday Night Football’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Along with his fellow analysts during the Amazon broadcast of the contest, Fitzpatrick shared his true feelings about the terrifying injury suffered by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had to be carted off […] The post ‘I’m having a tough time’: Ryan Fitzpatrick gets immensely emotional about Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay Packers faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But […] The post Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blue Jays fans’ tragic reaction after muffing catch on Aaron Judge 61st HR ball
After over a week of waiting, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge finally snapped his homer-less steak and at the same time tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Apart from the actual event itself, baseball fans were also interested to see just whose life will change by catching […] The post Blue Jays fans’ tragic reaction after muffing catch on Aaron Judge 61st HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his […] The post Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Saleh drops truth bomb on Jets’ ‘special’ potential with Zach Wilson
With Zach Wilson back at quarterback, the New York Jets have the chance to be “special” on offense, according to coach Robert Saleh. Wilson will make his season debut Sunday when the Jets visit the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing three games with a knee injury. “I just think for the entire offense it’s got the […] The post Robert Saleh drops truth bomb on Jets’ ‘special’ potential with Zach Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade
Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
Mac Jones injury saga takes another twist ahead of Patriots-Packers game
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Packers in Green Bay this weekend. However, it is still unclear whether or not they will have Mac Jones under center. Jones is listed as doubtful heading into the weekend. Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar reported that the QB was at practice on Friday. It should be mentioned that Lazar said Jones was mainly performing stationary throws.
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
Fantasy football managers hit with brutal Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update before Week 4
Fantasy football managers have been thrilled through three weeks with their selection of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. But St. Brown owners are going to have make other plans on Sunday. The Lions receiver has officially been ruled out for the Week 4 game against the Seahawks. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is […] The post Fantasy football managers hit with brutal Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update before Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill locks up unprecedented streak never done in NFL history
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has long been one of the best players in the NFL. The man affectionately known as “cheetah” due to his blistering speed has long terrorized defenses during his renowned stint with the Kansas City Chiefs that even culminated in a 2020 Super Bowl triumph. Now with the Dolphins, Hill has carried over his stellar form as if he hasn’t aged a day.
