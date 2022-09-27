The last Night Bazaar of the season took place Sept. 15, complete with vendors and music at the Ithaca Farmers Market. All photos taken by Casey Martin for The Ithaca Voice. Zoë Freer-Hessler is a general assignment reporter for the Ithaca Voice. She has covered a wide range of topics since joining the news organization in November 2021. She can be reached at zhessler@ithacavoice.com... More by Zoë Freer-Hessler.

ITHACA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO