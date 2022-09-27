ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Quilters Guild Show being held Oct. 1 and 2 in Dryden

This is a Community Announcement from the Tompkins County Quilters Guild. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show. The Tompkins County Quilters Guild will be hosting Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show 2022,...
DRYDEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Op-Ed: The definition of “community healing”

This is an op-ed written by Community Justice Center Director Monalita Smiley. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. In response to the work of Reimagining Public Safety people are asking, “what is community healing?” You would almost...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3

This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made in robbery on North Meadow Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was arrested after a robbery attempt on North Meadow Street in Ithaca during the early hours of Thursday morning. In a press release from Sgt. Jacob Allard, police said they were called to a business in the 200 block of North Meadow Street around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: Night Bazaar

The last Night Bazaar of the season took place Sept. 15, complete with vendors and music at the Ithaca Farmers Market. All photos taken by Casey Martin for The Ithaca Voice. Zoë Freer-Hessler is a general assignment reporter for the Ithaca Voice. She has covered a wide range of topics since joining the news organization in November 2021. She can be reached at zhessler@ithacavoice.com... More by Zoë Freer-Hessler.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Freeville Fiber Festival back to spread wool and cheer

This is a Community Announcement from the Freeville Fiber Festival. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Freeville Fiber Festival. Sunday September 25, 2022. 12 – 4pm. At the Freeville Farmers Market. 43 Main St, Freeville,...
FREEVILLE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

PEDC Recap: City moves forward with clean-energy bulk buying proposal

It was a busy meeting for the city of Ithaca’s Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) last night. City councilors moved forward with approving a clean energy bulk buying plan, historic landmarking for a Downtown building, and zoning tweaks. However, officials continued to dither over ways to establish a sanctioned encampment for unhoused individuals.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Revelry Yards celebrates official beer garden opening

ITHACA, N.Y.—After months of delay due to supply chain shortages, Revelry Yards celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 19. The Yards, the back patio complete with giant Jenga, cornhole, fire pits and plenty of seating, was created with the goal of offering a casual, relaxing hangout spot, something Sullivan felt Restaurant Row could use more of, particularly in the underutilized far side of the row of Aurora Street businesses.
ITHACA, NY
