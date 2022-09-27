Read full article on original website
Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center cuts ribbon for new Lansing location
LANSING, N.Y.—Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers celebrated its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 29 during an open house. The new center marks Fyzical’s third location following the ones in Skaneateles and Camillus, New York. Owned by Shelly Kraetz, the Lansing location is headed by Ithaca...
Quilters Guild Show being held Oct. 1 and 2 in Dryden
This is a Community Announcement from the Tompkins County Quilters Guild. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show. The Tompkins County Quilters Guild will be hosting Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show 2022,...
Local electeds, candidates tour homeless encampment sites in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A cadre of politicians made their way through “the Jungle” on Wednesday morning, examining Ithaca’s de facto homeless encampment as officials mull ways to address the city’s unhoused population. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler and Ithaca Common Council member Cynthia Brock represented local elected...
Op-Ed: The definition of “community healing”
This is an op-ed written by Community Justice Center Director Monalita Smiley. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. In response to the work of Reimagining Public Safety people are asking, “what is community healing?” You would almost...
The Cherry Artspace hosts Voices of Ukraine benefit play readings
This is a Community Announcement from The Cherry Arts. It wa not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Cherry Arts, Ithaca’s innovative multi-arts hub, is thrilled to announce Voices of Ukraine. The series runs Sept 30-Oct 9...
Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3
This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Arrest made in robbery on North Meadow Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was arrested after a robbery attempt on North Meadow Street in Ithaca during the early hours of Thursday morning. In a press release from Sgt. Jacob Allard, police said they were called to a business in the 200 block of North Meadow Street around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
Gallery: Night Bazaar
The last Night Bazaar of the season took place Sept. 15, complete with vendors and music at the Ithaca Farmers Market. All photos taken by Casey Martin for The Ithaca Voice. Zoë Freer-Hessler is a general assignment reporter for the Ithaca Voice. She has covered a wide range of topics since joining the news organization in November 2021. She can be reached at zhessler@ithacavoice.com... More by Zoë Freer-Hessler.
Freeville Fiber Festival back to spread wool and cheer
This is a Community Announcement from the Freeville Fiber Festival. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Freeville Fiber Festival. Sunday September 25, 2022. 12 – 4pm. At the Freeville Farmers Market. 43 Main St, Freeville,...
City, Cornell, County, reach TCAT agreement, board approves with deadline close
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit’s (TCAT) Board of Directors approved the Transportation Agreement. The contract binds Cornell, the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County as the bus service’s financial underwriters. And just in time, too. The agreement was set to expire on Oct. 9. The urgency of...
Update: Police say missing elderly resident has been found safe
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a missing person at approximately 10:11 p.m. on Sept. 29. Officers were informed that 72-year-old Marie Jackson, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence at about 6 p.m. with no known destination, and was last seen wearing a pink hat.
PEDC Recap: City moves forward with clean-energy bulk buying proposal
It was a busy meeting for the city of Ithaca’s Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) last night. City councilors moved forward with approving a clean energy bulk buying plan, historic landmarking for a Downtown building, and zoning tweaks. However, officials continued to dither over ways to establish a sanctioned encampment for unhoused individuals.
Revelry Yards celebrates official beer garden opening
ITHACA, N.Y.—After months of delay due to supply chain shortages, Revelry Yards celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 19. The Yards, the back patio complete with giant Jenga, cornhole, fire pits and plenty of seating, was created with the goal of offering a casual, relaxing hangout spot, something Sullivan felt Restaurant Row could use more of, particularly in the underutilized far side of the row of Aurora Street businesses.
Local artists create interactive puppets to explore migration and climate change
ITHACA, N.Y.—On Sept. 30, a procession of dancers, performers, mojigangas (giant puppets) and two colorful, hand-painted armadillos and a giant beach ball will travel across Cornell University’s campus to Ho Plaza. This procession is part of a project that Juan Manuel Aldape, a migrant and performance studies scholar...
County ethics board starting to release information in Reimagining investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board has begun to release responses gathered from people involved in its investigation spurred by a wide-ranging complaint from City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock concerning the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) Process. Brock’s 60-page...
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in string of burglaries who posed as NYSEG worker
UPDATE (09/27/2022): The Ithaca Police Department has released that they have apprehended a suspect in a string of burglaries in the area of the 100 block of North Cayuga Street. Nicholas Denmark was arrested and charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree, with further charges pending. The Ithaca Police Department...
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
Cine Con Cultura celebrates Latino Heritage Month with local events
ITHACA, N.Y.—Cine Con Cultura, the monthlong film festival that coincides with Latinx Heritage Month, is nodding to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and bringing in perspectives from Latin American countries on abortion. This year, Latinx Heritage Month is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and Cine Con Cultura’s 14...
County receives recidivism research; weighs TIDES feedback
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Decarceration and incarceration alternatives have been a topic of recent discussion over the past few months at the Health and Human Services Committee meetings, and at the Sept. 20 meeting (which can be watched here), the committee saw a presentation on the topic. Several of the legislators...
