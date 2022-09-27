ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Decision That Broke American Trucking

Once upon a time, truck driving was a blue-collar ticket to a solid, middle-class lifestyle in the United States. But today, the industry is plagued with low wages, long hours, and a high turnover rate. The story of how this change happened goes back over a century, but hinges on one particular moment in the late 20th century - and you may find the responsible person surprising.
US billionaire on inflation: Like fall of Rome and we have no cure

Billionaire U.S. investor Carl Icahn recently compared the inflation problems facing the U.S. to the conditions the Roman Empire faced as it collapsed. Icahn — who serves as the chairman of eponymous Icahn Enterprises and has an estimated net worth of $23 billion — told Market Watch on Wednesday that “the worst is yet to come” for the U.S. economy.
