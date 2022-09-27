LOUDONVILLE -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.

