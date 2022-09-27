Read full article on original website
Judith "Judy" A. Jellison
Judith “Judy” A. Jellison, age 87, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Avita Health System – Ontario Hospital. Judy was born on November 15, 1934, to Robert and Roberta Campbell Long, both of whom are deceased. She married Paul Jellison on May 12, 1956.
Ronald "Ron" Day
Ronald "Ron" Day, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield, OH. Born August 23, 1934 in Shelby, Ohio he was the son of Gabriel “Gabe”and Bessie Beatrice (Holycross) Day. He married Thelma Irene Day in June 1965 and they were together for 47 years. They raised 6 children together. He was employed as a printer/foreman by Shelby Salesbook (Shelby Business Forms, GAF, Uforma) from 1951 through 1983. Ron started his printing company in 1969, Ron's Litho of Mansfield, Ohio, which he co-owned with his wife, Irene until she passed away in 2012, retiring after 61 years.
Patricia Lou Schenk
Patricia Lou Schenk, age 84 of Lexington, passed away on Wed, September 28, 2022, at Avita Hospital in Galion. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Schenk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Cynthia Sue Bouton
BELLVILLE: Cynthia Sue Bouton, age 74 of Bellville, passed away in Mount Vernon, Ohio on Wed, Sept 21, 2022, at the Laurels nursing home. Her family will remember her as the loving, multi-talented, and beautiful woman she was. Full obituary at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia...
James "Jim: Miller
BUTLER: James (Jim) H. Miller, of Butler, Ohio, was born in Van Wert, Ohio in 1957 and graduated from Crestview High School in 1975. Even long after he had graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a degree in animal husbandry, Jim was an avid Ohio State fan—though his gameday nerves meant he could usually only handle watching the game on replay.
Prairie Peddler brings fall tradition to north central Ohio
BUTLER -- Every autumn I look forward to Prairie Peddler. I like all of it, the wood burning under the huge kettle pots, the fair food stands that include comfort items like chicken and noodles, biscuits and gravy, French fries, corn on the cob, turkey legs, wood-fired pizza, cobblers, brownies and ice cream.
Bucyrus to receive $800K for waterline connection to Nevada
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced Wednesday that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. Locally, Bucyrus in Crawford County will...
MRCPL Friends Book Sale October 6-8
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale on Friday, October 7 (2:00 – 6:00 pm) and Saturday, October 8 (9:00 am – 1:00 pm). A Preview Sale will be held for Friends of...
Hillsdale Local Schools announces treasurer opening
JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants with a strong financial background for the position of Treasurer to succeed Rick Blahnik. He has served the district for seven years and will retire at the end of February. Hillsdale Local, with the...
GALLERY: Ribbon-cutting launches 300-foot communications tower in Lucas
Photos from a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at a new 300-foot public safety communications tower in Lucas. City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
Paddle for Heroes introduces Onion Bag project to Mohican & Kokosing River
LOUDONVILLE -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.
Richland Carrousel Park restarts annual Special Needs Party
MANSFIELD -- Anyone walking within a block of Richland Carrousel Park can clearly hear its music flow through downtown Mansfield. It’s the soundtrack of many children’s happy memories. But the carousel's staff recognized the loud music can be overstimulating for people with special needs. So, it wanted to...
Ashtabula Lakeside takes a toll on Geneva
Ashtabula Lakeside dumped Geneva 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 3-0 game on September 28, 2021. For more, click here.
Madison Comprehensive nips New Philadelphia in taut scare
Madison Comprehensive swapped jabs before dispatching New Philadelphia 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Madison Comprehensive struck in front of New Philadelphia 2-1 to begin the final half.
New Philadelphia sets quick pace to roar over Dresden Tri-Valley
New Philadelphia shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Dresden Tri-Valley 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 29. The first half gave New Philadelphia a 3-1 lead over Dresden Tri-Valley.
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
Help Me Grow presents community baby shower on Oct. 7
MANSFIELD -- Help Me Grow will present a community baby shower at Crossroads Church Lobby, 1188 Park Ave West in Mansfield, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Help Me Grow and community partners stated they are proud to bring the community baby shower to Crossroads church for the second year in a row. The community baby shower participants can enjoy gifts and resources for both mom and baby.
Chaser: Locally filmed TV series premieres Nov. 5 at Mansfield Playhouse
MANSFIELD – Zero Gravity Media has announced the highly anticipated world premiere of “Chaser” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Mansfield Playhouse. From award-winning director and Mansfield-native, Daniel Roemer, comes Chaser, an independent, micro-budget film described as a dark comedy set in none other than Mansfield.
Section of E. 5th St. to close in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to street repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being made. East Fifth Street from Ashland Road to Purdy Street.
Stop sign: Sunbury Big Walnut renders Westerville North's offense pointless
Sunbury Big Walnut played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Westerville North for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 29. Recently on September 20, Sunbury Big Walnut squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
