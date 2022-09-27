ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Trades begin to fade into the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds begin to ease up today setting up for a warm weekend. Partly sunny skies on Aloha Friday with scattered showers Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds around 10 mph in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Trade winds with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds continue today with partly cloudy skies and a few showers over windward sections; sunshine for leeward spots. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Evening Weather - Stable Conditions Continue

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly dry and stable conditions for this evening with moderate trades will continue through Friday, along with periods of low clouds and a few showers for windward areas. An approaching front will weaken the winds beginning Friday night, with afternoon sea breeze clouds and showers developing over inland areas on Saturday. A front moving south into the islands could bring increased showers Sunday through Monday, especially for Kauai and Oahu, along with an increase in trades over the western end of the state.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Showers expected to increase towards the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After seeing mostly dry conditions for the state this week, showers are expected to increase beginning Thursday night. Initially showers will be light, but by Sunday and Monday, heavier showers are expected to move through windward areas of the state. Trade winds will also dip slightly to 10-15 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Trades persist with mostly dry conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate trade winds continue with mostly dry, mostly sunny weather. There is a slight chance of a windward shower. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially on Kaua'i. Lows 70 to 75. Trade...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
HONOLULU, HI
#Trade Winds#Clear Skies
honolulumagazine.com

Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu

Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
WAIMALU, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu

Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

No decision yet regarding HTA's US market brand management contract

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wednesday is the final day of the contract extension for the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau to serve as the Hawaii Tourism Authority's (HTA) US market brand management and visitor education contractor. In June, HTA awarded the new US market contract to the Council for Native Hawaiian...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Rodeo comes to Waimanalo September 29

WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- Get your boots and lassos ready: after a three-year hiatus, Hawaii's largest rodeo is returning to east Oahu. The All American Rodeo kicks off Thursday, September 29, at the New Town & Country Stables in Waimanalo.
WAIMANALO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids

Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
HONOLULU, HI

