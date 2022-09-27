Read full article on original website
Aloha Friday Weather: Trades begin to fade into the weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds begin to ease up today setting up for a warm weekend. Partly sunny skies on Aloha Friday with scattered showers Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds around 10 mph in...
Thursday Weather: Trade winds with windward and mauka showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds continue today with partly cloudy skies and a few showers over windward sections; sunshine for leeward spots. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Thursday Evening Weather - Stable Conditions Continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly dry and stable conditions for this evening with moderate trades will continue through Friday, along with periods of low clouds and a few showers for windward areas. An approaching front will weaken the winds beginning Friday night, with afternoon sea breeze clouds and showers developing over inland areas on Saturday. A front moving south into the islands could bring increased showers Sunday through Monday, especially for Kauai and Oahu, along with an increase in trades over the western end of the state.
Showers expected to increase towards the weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After seeing mostly dry conditions for the state this week, showers are expected to increase beginning Thursday night. Initially showers will be light, but by Sunday and Monday, heavier showers are expected to move through windward areas of the state. Trade winds will also dip slightly to 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Weather: Trades persist with mostly dry conditions
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate trade winds continue with mostly dry, mostly sunny weather. There is a slight chance of a windward shower. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially on Kaua'i. Lows 70 to 75. Trade...
Controversy over concrete: some angered by plastered coast on Oahu's north shore
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Criticism mounted on social media this week over an Instagram video capturing a slope on the shores of Paumalu, or Sunset Beach, covered in concrete with a layer of sand over it. Seawalls, or any device to solidify a coastline, is counterproductive, climate change expert Chip...
Hawaii drivers asked to complete 2022 Carpool Survey for chance to win $25 Zippy's gift card
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii Transportation officials are asking the public to weigh in on a survey that seeks to identify the carpooling trends of state drivers. And you could win a $25 Zippy’s gift card for your trouble, too. The 2022 Carpool Survey, which runs through Oct. 31,...
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
State officially informs Stadium Authority of agency transfer on Aloha Stadium plans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power change over who is building the new Aloha Stadium has created more more questions and conflict. The state formally confirmed for the Stadium Authority board Thursday the news that's been out for over a week, that the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism will now oversee the project.
Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu
Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
No decision yet regarding HTA's US market brand management contract
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wednesday is the final day of the contract extension for the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau to serve as the Hawaii Tourism Authority's (HTA) US market brand management and visitor education contractor. In June, HTA awarded the new US market contract to the Council for Native Hawaiian...
Rodeo comes to Waimanalo September 29
WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- Get your boots and lassos ready: after a three-year hiatus, Hawaii's largest rodeo is returning to east Oahu. The All American Rodeo kicks off Thursday, September 29, at the New Town & Country Stables in Waimanalo.
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids
Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11
HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
All-pedestrian crossings to be added in Waikiki to increase safety
Intersections near Ala Moana Center are said to become all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
