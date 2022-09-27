ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett suffered shoulder sprain, biceps strain in crash, team says

By Chris Anderson, Alec Sapolin
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash

The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Driving History News

On Wednesday, a story from WKYC detailing Myles Garrett's history of speeding surfaced. The timing of this decision wasn't a coincidence. Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. The Cleveland Browns defensive end swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car ended up flipping multiple times.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Biceps#American Football#Cleveland 19 News
Cleveland.com

Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Myles Garrett Speaks For First Time Since Car Accident

On Friday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media for the first time since his car accident. Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in light of Monday's crash. His vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Unsurprisingly, Garrett is...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday

It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy