TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Tennis team defeated North 3-2 on Thursday evening to clinch the sectional title at South High School. It’s the Braves 5th straight trip to the Regionals next week in Crawfordsville. Matches there begin on Tuesday October 4th at Crawfordsville High School.

