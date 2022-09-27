Read full article on original website
Take your pick: Mass transit optimism or a touch of skepticism for southeastern Wisconsin
Many public officials are expressing optimism about having more mass transit in southeastern Wisconsin, but some people in the private sector have their doubts. The regional transportation partnership known as MobiliSE held its annual fall get-together Thursday. On the side of optimism for mass transit, there's Donna Brown-Martin, transportation director for Milwaukee County. She said the BRT — the east-west electric bus system being developed between downtown and the regional medical center in Wauwatosa — will be operating by sometime next year.
How did Jeffrey Dahmer harm Milwaukee's gay community?
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16 people in Milwaukee. Fourteen were people of color and many of them had been part of the city’s gay community. A Bubbler Talk question asker...
Thursday on Lake Effect: State Attorney General race, La Revo Books, Hip-Hop DNA, musician Zach Pietrini
Today on Lake Effect, we explore what’s at stake in the State Attorney General race and what policies could be impacted. Then, speak with the owners of La Revo books about why they opened a store to sell books authored by and for Black, brown and Indigenous people. We learn about Hip-Hop DNA and the evolution of music. Plus, local musician Zach Pietrini shares songs from his new album “Rock and Roll is Dead.”
