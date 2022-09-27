Many public officials are expressing optimism about having more mass transit in southeastern Wisconsin, but some people in the private sector have their doubts. The regional transportation partnership known as MobiliSE held its annual fall get-together Thursday. On the side of optimism for mass transit, there's Donna Brown-Martin, transportation director for Milwaukee County. She said the BRT — the east-west electric bus system being developed between downtown and the regional medical center in Wauwatosa — will be operating by sometime next year.

