ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Iowa high school football rankings after Week 5

By Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rImWH_0iC7hDSH00

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv
1. Pleasant Valley (7) 5-0 112 1
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) 4-1 95 2
3. Ankeny 4-1 94 3
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2) 5-0 87 4
5. Southeast Polk 4-1 64 5
6. Urbandale 4-1 50 6
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-1 44 8
8. Davenport West 5-0 35 9
9. Ames 4-1 21 NR
(tie) West Des Moines Valley 3-2 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 14. Sioux City East 10. Iowa City High 9. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Des Moines North 1. Cedar Falls 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8) 5-0 115 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 5-0 101 2
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 5-0 99 3
4. Iowa CIty Liberty 4-1 67 7
(tie) Indianola 4-1 67 6
6. Carlisle 4-1 50 8
7. Newton 5-0 37 9
8. Bondurant Farrar 4-1 31 4
9. Norwalk 4-1 29 10
10. Fort Madison 5-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 21. Spencer 8. Webster City 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Le Mars 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Humboldt (5) 5-0 108 1
2. Adel ADM (1) 5-0 102 2
(tie) Harlan (4) 4-1 102 3
4. Mount Vernon (2) 5-0 93 4
5. Alleman North Polk 4-1 66 5
6. Creston 5-0 51 6
7. Nevada 4-1 39 8
8. Independence 5-1 38 7
9. Solon 3-2 25 NR
10. Hampton-Dumont 4-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll 10. Davenport Assumption 4. DeWitt Central 2. Algona 1. Boyden-Hull-RV 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (6) 5-0 113 1
2. Central Lyon-GLR (6) 5-0 103 2
3. Spirit Lake 5-0 92 4
4. State Center West Marshall 5-0 86 5
5. O-A BCIG 4-1 63 3
6. New Hampton 5-0 60 6
7. Dubuque Wahlert 4-1 52 7
8. Inwood West Lyon 3-2 19 9
9. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 4-1 18 10
(tie) Wellman Mid-Prairie 4-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Greene County 15. Red Oak 12. Cresco Crestwood 3. Osage 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Monticello 1. Waukon 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv
1. West Branch (5) 5-0 110 2
2. Van Meter (5) 4-1 98 1
3. Underwood (1) 5-0 77 4
(tie) Durant (1) 5-0 77 5
5. Hawarden West Sioux 4-1 66 6
6. Aplington-Parkersburg 5-0 63 8
7. Carroll Kuemper 5-0 51 10
8. Dike-New Hartford 4-1 47 9
9. Dyersville Beckman 4-1 17 NR
10. Pella Christian 4-1 16 3

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Sigourney-Keota 9. Hull Western Christian 7. AC/GC 4. Iowa City Regina 2. Jewell South Hamilton 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv
1. Grundy Center (4) 5-0 109 2
2. Britt West Hancock (6) 5-0 106 1
3. Moville Woodbury Central (2) 5-0 100 3
4. Lynnville-Sully 5-0 75 T4
5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 5-0 70 T4
6. Troy Mills North Linn 4-1 41 6
7. Columbus Junction 5-0 40 7
8. Hartley HMS 4-1 39 8
9. Winthrop East Buchanan 4-1 32 9
10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 4-1 16 10

Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Alburnett 9. Mount Ayr 6. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 3. Nashua-Plainfield 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (9) 5-0 116 1
2. Wayland WACO (2) 6-0 99 2
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1) 5-0 89 3
4. Newell-Fonda 5-0 73 4
5. Easton Valley 4-1 63 5
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5-0 55 6
7. Lenox 5-0 51 8
8. West HarrisonMondamin 5-0 41 9
9. Baxter 5-0 25 10
10. Graettinger-Terril1Ruthven-Ayrshire 5-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Fremont Mills, Tabor 13. Tripoli 5. Anita CAM 2. Moravia 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1. Central City 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Football Friday highlights, interviews, and Wired

Football Friday in two parts. Part one: Bondurant-Farrar vs Carlisle, including John Sears live and post-game interview; #1 Humboldt at Ballard; Boone at Norwalk; and Algona at North Polk. Part two: Des Moines North looking for its fourth win of the season; Polar Bears played at Des Moines Lincoln; Ankeny vs Roosevelt at Drake Stadium; […]
FOOTBALL
WHO 13

Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10 behind stout defense

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Iowa Hawkeyes won their first Big Ten game of the season 27-10 over Rutgers. The Iowa ‘D’ stepped up again, what’s new. Cooper DeJean had a pick 6 in the 1st Q, then Kaevon Merriweather added a fumble recovery return for a TD in the 2nd Q. Spencer Petras threw for […]
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
WHO 13

1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into cornfield

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher Barnes […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Altoona chase

ALTOONA, Iowa – A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police were called […]
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

Former Iowa Scoutmaster appealing sexual-exploitation sentence

A 46-year-old former para-educator and Scoutmaster, who was sentenced to a total of 10 years on sex-abuse charges, has filed a notice of appeal in Clinton County Court. Earlier, David Chad Baker, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. On Sept. 1, Baker was sentenced to a total […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
WHO 13

Woman charged after passenger falls from car roof in Adel

ADEL, Iowa – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police were […]
ADEL, IA
WHO 13

Police arrest mother of toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication

UPDATE: Davenport Police have arrested the mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. In a Facebook post, Davenport Police announced Friday that 25-year-old Malea Wilson has been arrested. Scott County Jail records show she was booked into the jail at 2:40 p.m. Friday. She is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

No. 17 Baylor expects bruising Big 12 opener at Iowa State

Baylor heads into its Big 12 opener at Iowa State on Saturday planning to draw on the experience from its double-overtime loss at BYU two weeks ago. The 17th-ranked Bears (2-1) will play in front of another big and loud crowd at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, just as they did in Provo, Utah, and they’ll face […]
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#City High#Troy#Inwood#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Associated Press Iowa#Southeast Polk#Cedar Rapids Prairie#Ames#Ankeny Centennial#Norwalk#Epworth Western Dubuque 3
WHO 13

Lake City administrator, 2 former cops face felony charges

LAKE CITY, IOWA — The current City Administrator and two former police officers in Lake City, Iowa are facing felony charges for reportedly lying and covering up the failure of one officer to complete law enforcement certification training. According to online court documents, Eric Wood – Lake City’s current Administrator – is facing five felony […]
LAKE CITY, IA
WHO 13

Two seriously injured in Des Moines party shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Southeast Des Moines gas station robbed at gun point

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Git n’ Go gas station on the city’s southeast side Friday night. At around 9 p.m. the police department received a report of a robbery at the Git n’ Go gas station at 2140 E Park Ave. The suspect […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ballard’s Paityn Noe is on a record-setting pace

BALLARD SCHOOLS, IOWA — When the runners toe the starting line at the State Cross Country meet next month, Ballard’s Paityn Noe will not only be one of the favorites to win, but she could do so in record-setting fashion. In fact, she already topped the 5k record – unofficially – last month. Mark Freund […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Crowd rallies for International Day of Peace in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group in downtown Des Moines united Wednesday night under a belief best summarized by the immortal John Lennon lyric: “Give peace a chance.” The Des Moines Faith Committee commemorated the International Day of Peace with a rally in Cowles Commons. The event featured a speech from Dr. Kesho Scott, an […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Capitol police officer testifies in Jan. 6 trial of Doug Jensen

WASHINGTON D.C. — A U.S. Capitol police officer took the stand Wednesday in the trial of Doug Jensen. The Des Moines man is charged with multiple felony counts for his action during the January 6th invasion of the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Officer Eugene Goodman was one of four officers to testify Wednesday. Videos show […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy