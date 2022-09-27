ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

FanBuzz

FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
msn.com

Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals

The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
WSOC Charlotte

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY — (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away...
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Fox News

Further trouble in Russia’s backyard as recent fighting between allies creates new headache for Putin

With Russia’s war in Ukraine grabbing most international headlines, another conflict has erupted in the post-Soviet space that has major implications for both Russia and its historic sphere of influence. Nearly 100 people, including 37 civilians and four children, were killed and hundreds more injured in the recent clash at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, another flashpoint, along with Ukraine, in the territory of the former Soviet Union, where Russia historically has tried to exert its influence.
ESPN

Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals

SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
maritime-executive.com

Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia

A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
US News and World Report

U.S. Farmers Urge Washington to Challenge Mexico's Looming Ban on GM Corn

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Farmers in the United States are urging their government to challenge a looming Mexican ban on genetically modified (GM) corn under a regional free trade agreement, warning of billions of dollars of economic damage to both countries. A late 2020 decree by Mexico President Andres Manuel...
maritime-executive.com

China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails

China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
ESPN

India at ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: All you need to know

The 2022 edition of ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals begin in Chengdu, China from September 30 amid a strict Covid protocol and for India, in the absence of one of its best players - Achanta Sharath Kamal. The delayed Worlds is the first international event in China since...
WSB Radio

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON — (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. "shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein's Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
