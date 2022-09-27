Read full article on original website
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship
Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
msn.com
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals
The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY — (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away...
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Inside Russia elite ‘Frogmen’ special forces armed with underwater guns and fleet of trained killer dolphins
RUSSIAN special forces are one of the prime suspects in the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines which has triggered a disaster in the Baltic Sea. Vladimir Putin's regime are feared to have attacked the key gas link in an effort to continue stoking the brewing energy war with Europe amid tensions over Ukraine.
ESPN
FIBA World Cup Day 7 Live: Australia to face China in Semis; U.S. and Puerto Rico to meet
It's quarterfinal day at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, with the best eight sides from group play through to the knockout phase of the tournament. The United States went through undefeated to top Group A, while hosts Australia finished as Group B winners after a closing win over Japan.
Further trouble in Russia’s backyard as recent fighting between allies creates new headache for Putin
With Russia’s war in Ukraine grabbing most international headlines, another conflict has erupted in the post-Soviet space that has major implications for both Russia and its historic sphere of influence. Nearly 100 people, including 37 civilians and four children, were killed and hundreds more injured in the recent clash at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, another flashpoint, along with Ukraine, in the territory of the former Soviet Union, where Russia historically has tried to exert its influence.
Exclusive-Russia aiming to fly solo without Airbus and Boeing
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's aviation industry will aim to go it alone without the West, using locally built parts to produce 1,000 airliners by 2030 and end a reliance on Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), state-owned engineer Rostec said.
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
Belarus opposition says fate of country, Ukraine intertwined
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The fate of Belarus and Ukraine are “interconnected,” and both countries must fight together to safeguard their very existence because Russia doesn’t view them as independent sovereign states, Belarus’ opposition leader said Friday. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after Russian...
ESPN
Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals
SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia
A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Urge Washington to Challenge Mexico's Looming Ban on GM Corn
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Farmers in the United States are urging their government to challenge a looming Mexican ban on genetically modified (GM) corn under a regional free trade agreement, warning of billions of dollars of economic damage to both countries. A late 2020 decree by Mexico President Andres Manuel...
BBC
2022 World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain name unchanged women's team for Liverpool
Great Britain have named an unchanged women's team for next month's 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton will return to action after winning team silver at the European Championships in Munich. The World Championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena...
maritime-executive.com
China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails
China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
World Cup 2022: Every previous World Cup Golden Ball winner
The complete list of every World Cup Golden Ball winner at each tournament since 1930
FIFA・
ESPN
India at ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: All you need to know
The 2022 edition of ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals begin in Chengdu, China from September 30 amid a strict Covid protocol and for India, in the absence of one of its best players - Achanta Sharath Kamal. The delayed Worlds is the first international event in China since...
Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
LONDON — (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. "shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein's Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
