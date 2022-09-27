ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas contestant on ‘The Voice’ makes impression on judges

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man from Arkansas put his spin on a pop song on the competition show “The Voice”, getting four chair turns during his audition.

Andrew Igbokidi, 22, sang Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” . As he finished the first line in the song, Igbokidi secured three chair turns from judges Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton. Soon after, judge John Legend turned his chair.

WATCH: Andrew Igbokidi’s rendition of ‘when the party’s over’ on ‘The Voice’

Igbokidi said he moved from Nigeria to Chicago, but he currently lives in Hot Springs. He is also a 2021 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas.

Grammy-award winner Ashanti set to perform at LITFest on Oct. 8

When asked about his musical influences, he named Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and Celine Dion. He also added that he is pursuing a medical career but will still look forward to pursuing a musical career as well.

All of the judges pushed to get Igbokidi on their teams, but he chose Camila Cabello as his coach. Cabello also had a similar experience with the start of her career on the competition show “The X Factor” in 2012.

Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show

To follow Igbokidi’s journey on the show, tune in to “The Voice” on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC .

