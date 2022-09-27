ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron In Tweet After Cowboys Win

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

The Dallas defensive end responded to one of the NBA great’s tweet’s during the game.

It came down to the wire Monday night when the Cowboys were able to come away with the primetime win over the Giants but before that, LeBron James appeared to jump ship.

The noted Cowboys fan tweeted his support for Saquon Barkley during the game after the Giants running back scored a touchdown. Barkley has had a rough start to his career due to injury and has found new life to start the season, so James could just be rooting for Barkley’s comeback. At times, James has also rooted for the Browns since he is an Ohio native, but one Dallas star called the all-time great out via Twitter after he appeared to cheer on a division rival.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence simply tweeted “L” in response to James’s tweet on Barkley. Naturally, the shot came after the 23–16 win over New York.

Lawrence finished the game with six tackles and three sacks while Barkley tallied 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. To be fair, James also tweeted about Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after his incredible touchdown grab. So, it remains in the realm of possibility James was just rooting for his fantasy team.

Cowboys Country: Cowboys Secure 23-16 Win at Giants: Live Game Log

