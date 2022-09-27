Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
msn.com
Kate Middleton Holds Solo Audience at Windsor Castle, Welcoming Members of the Royal Navy
Kate Middleton is back to work. The new Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her a solo audience at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The senior royal welcomed the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow, a modern battleship that's currently being constructed in the Govan district of Glasgow, Scotland. At the Windsor audience, Princess Kate spoke to company members about how construction is going and their experiences serving in the Royal Navy.
msn.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death revealed
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II died of “old age,” according to her official death certificate, which did not note any contributing factors. In extracts from the queen’s death certificate, released by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday, the local time of death for the 96-year-old monarch was shown as 3:10 p.m. That detail and others provide a glimpse into the final day of her life.
msn.com
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George Is Mastering a Relatable Childhood Milestone
While out and about in Wales on Tuesday, Kate Middleton revealed that her 9-year-old son is mastering a relatable milestone: Tying his own tie for his new school uniform. Chatting with children during her first visit to the country since she and husband Prince William became the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Kate, 40, complimented one boy's school uniform.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and preparing Meghan for royal life — for the first time during their engagement interview in November 2017.
msn.com
Harry and Meghan Reportedly Want to Edit Out Comments About Royals in Their Docuseries
Sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eager to make some last-minute changes to their upcoming projects following Queen Elizabeth II's passing. In addition to Harry's bombshell memoir (which has been pushed back to 2023 out of respect for the Queen), the couple's Netflix docuseries is expected to drop in the coming months. But Page Six spoke to multiple insiders who claim Meghan and Harry are making a "dramatic u-turn" on both projects.
msn.com
Miles Teller Admits He Broke the Etiquette Rules When Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton
It was love at first sight for Miles Teller when he looked into Prince William‘s ocean blue eyes — or something like that! Just like anyone else who’s met literal royalty, Teller was a bit disarmed during his first meeting with the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton — which caused him to make a royal whoopsie.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Man claiming to be King Charles III's lovechild shares letter to Queen
Slide 1 of 12: A British-born Aussie who believes he is the lovechild of King Charles III and Camilla has released the last letter he sent Queen Elizabeth II before she passed away. Simon Charles Dorante-Day (center), 56, was adopted at eight months old and maintains that his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the 'secret son' of Charles and Camilla.
U.K.・
msn.com
Kylie Jenner felt pressured to name son
Kylie Jenner knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her partner Travis Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - welcomed their little boy into the world in February this year and after announcing the tot's moniker, revealed shortly afterwards they had had a change of heart, though haven't publicly shared his new name.
msn.com
See Kate Beckinsale Showing Off Her Nails
A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Kate Beckinsale is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and she often sports some of her unique style on her Instagram page, which includes her showing off her multicolored nails this time around. Even more interesting is that she seems to not be wearing a shirt in the above photos, or she is at least giving off the illusion that she could be topless in these photos. Also, her backdrop appears to be an image of Dorothy from The Wizard of OZ, drinking a beer.
Comments / 0