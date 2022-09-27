Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
Rochester man, teen, arrested for Irondequoit burglaries, stolen cars
The 13-year-old was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.
13 WHAM
Police investigating murder in Waterloo
Waterloo, N.Y. — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Waterloo. Sheriff Tim Luce said in a release Friday that the victim was targeted and there is no risk to the community. The release did not give any further details about the incident or the victim.
13 WHAM
Two teens charged in Irondequoit burglaries
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Two teens are now facing several charges in connection to a string of burglaries in Irondequoit this week. Police say a half dozen vehicles were stolen, along with items from several homes in the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood, near Norton Street and Route 590 on Tuesday. Now,...
iheart.com
18-Year-Old and 13-Year-Old Arrested for Irondequoit Burglaries
Police in Irondequoit say an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old have been arrested for the rash of burglaries and car thefts this week in the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood. According to police, both suspects had already been arrested for a burglary last week at a business on East Ridge Road. Eighteen-year-old Ty’John...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Rochester police respond to two crashes on Friday morning, one driver arrested for DWI
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police responded to two crashes on Friday morning. No one was seriously injured in either crash. Police said a drunk driver crashed into a tree in Rochester, then tried to make a run for it at around 1:45 a.m. on Sherman Street. Officers said they...
2 charged, 1 pleads not guilty, after 3-year-old struck in Rochester shootout
"I hear 'bring the national guard in all the time' but the national guard has another job, they're not police officers.'"
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Local Officials Direct Outrage at Bail Reform Law After Toddler Shot
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the current New York Bail Reform Law is broken...and it needs to stop letting violent people arrested for gun crimes back on the streets. Bello said in a Thursday news conference that 35 violent criminals were released in 30 days, including one of the...
Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
iheart.com
Woman Found Murdered Late Saturday Night in a City Alley Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the woman found murdered late Saturday night in an alley behind North Plymouth Avenue. She was 65-year-old Mary Simzer. Police aren't saying how she died, but say it was clear she was the victim of a murder. The Major Crimes Unit is conducting...
Rochester man dies 2 weeks after stabbing; suspect in custody
57-year-old Gregory Andrews, whom investigators say was an acquaintance of the victim, was suspected of stabbing Bussey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Anthony Nieves
Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree. Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes. Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. The last...
13 WHAM
Deputy not charged for 2021 fatal crash in Perinton
Perinton, N.Y. — Criminal charges will not be filed against a deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who hit and killed a man with his patrol car in Perinton last year. Wesley Soper, 32, of Perinton was crossing Route 31 when he was hit by a patrol...
Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece
Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
Several houses burglarized, 6 cars stolen in Irondequoit neighborhood
Those with suspicious footage are encouraged to call 911 and ask to speak with an Irondequoit police officer.
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies
In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester woman arrested for theft at Byrne Dairy gas station
GATES, N.Y. — Last week, we told you about a Rochester woman arrested after police say she pepper sprayed a store clerk and stole cigarettes from a gas station. Gates police say that woman: Kaila Rivera is in trouble with the law once again. Rivera was released from police custody on Wednesday.
Comments / 1