Victor, NY

13 WHAM

Police investigating murder in Waterloo

Waterloo, N.Y. — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Waterloo. Sheriff Tim Luce said in a release Friday that the victim was targeted and there is no risk to the community. The release did not give any further details about the incident or the victim.
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Two teens charged in Irondequoit burglaries

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Two teens are now facing several charges in connection to a string of burglaries in Irondequoit this week. Police say a half dozen vehicles were stolen, along with items from several homes in the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood, near Norton Street and Route 590 on Tuesday. Now,...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
iheart.com

18-Year-Old and 13-Year-Old Arrested for Irondequoit Burglaries

Police in Irondequoit say an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old have been arrested for the rash of burglaries and car thefts this week in the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood. According to police, both suspects had already been arrested for a burglary last week at a business on East Ridge Road. Eighteen-year-old Ty’John...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
City
Victor, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Victor, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
iheart.com

Woman Found Murdered Late Saturday Night in a City Alley Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the woman found murdered late Saturday night in an alley behind North Plymouth Avenue. She was 65-year-old Mary Simzer. Police aren't saying how she died, but say it was clear she was the victim of a murder. The Major Crimes Unit is conducting...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Anthony Nieves

Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree. Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes. Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. The last...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Deputy not charged for 2021 fatal crash in Perinton

Perinton, N.Y. — Criminal charges will not be filed against a deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who hit and killed a man with his patrol car in Perinton last year. Wesley Soper, 32, of Perinton was crossing Route 31 when he was hit by a patrol...
PERINTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
ERWIN, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece

Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
GREECE, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies

In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester woman arrested for theft at Byrne Dairy gas station

GATES, N.Y. — Last week, we told you about a Rochester woman arrested after police say she pepper sprayed a store clerk and stole cigarettes from a gas station. Gates police say that woman: Kaila Rivera is in trouble with the law once again. Rivera was released from police custody on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY

