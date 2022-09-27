Ant Anstead’s oldest daughter Amelie looked so grown up in a red dress in one of the throwback photos he proudly shared to mark her 19th birthday!. Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.

