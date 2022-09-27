ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Hometown Hero: Caitlin’s Smiles

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pOIy_0iC7foPy00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes invite you to support a group that serves some talented young artists.

Caitlin’s Smiles is hosting its annual Night of Smiles art auction next month. The Harrisburg-based nonprofit provides arts and crafts to children who are in the hospital, and the auction will feature artwork those children made during their hospital stays.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

This year’s auction is both virtual and in person. Learn more about how to participate and how to sign up as a sponsor here .

The auction will be held on Oct. 9 at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel on Lindle Road, and abc27’s Valerie Pritchett will be its emcee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedickinsonian.com

Carlisle Celebrates 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts Festival

Harvest of the Arts, the annual arts festival held in downtown Carlisle, had its 40th anniversary this past Saturday, September 24th. Open from 10am to 5pm, the festival had a great array of vendors, food, and activities. The first event that Dickinsonians would have seen going into town on Saturday...
CARLISLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Forward thinking needed in Adams

We can only say the world is changing in “unforeseen” ways if we haven’t been paying attention. We haven’t yet experienced widespread disruptions here in Adams County, but things like supply shortages, crop losses, property and infrastructure damage, and prolonged power outages, are becoming daily more conceivable in light of what we see happening in so many other places in the world.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

DCI: Food Truck Fest this month

Downtown Chambersburg is hosting its annual Fall Food Truck Fest on October 23rd, featuring almost two dozen vendors. Thousands of people are expected to crowd downtown for the festival. At least 20 vendors will join the event. Vendors will be spread throughout the downtown area. In addition to the food,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WGAL

Four residents of Harrisburg honored with 'Unsung Heroes' awards

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four people were honored on Tuesday by the Harrisburg City Council. The four residents were presented with the 2022 Unsung Heroes award. They were chosen because of their work serving others, and dedication to making the city a better place. City council president Danielle Bowers says...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wanna build sets for bands? Rock Lititz to host job fair

WARWICK TWP., Pa. — It's a place responsible for putting together some of the biggest shows around the globe. "Being a part of the live entertainment industry is very exciting," said Tori Hartman, global marketing manager. And Rock Lititz in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, is getting bigger. "As we've...
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Arts And Crafts#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

New outreach program ‘Visita Hershey & Harrisburg’

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Visita Hershey & Harrisburg (VHH) is a new outreach program that hopes to drive Latino visitation to Dauphin County, Pennsylvania through mobile tours and in-person events that go along with National Hispanic Heritage Month. In collaboration with Latino Connection, VHH developed a program that...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Highly rated coffee shops in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Thursday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and there’s only really one way to celebrate. With coffee!. Now that you have an excuse to buy yourself a fancy latte, why not help support smaller businesses and buy one from one of your local coffee shops?
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Reese’s combines two of its own to create new candy

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Peanut butter and cereal lovers, rejoice!. Reese’s says it has “looked within” for a new product to satisfy both. The Hershey Company on Thursday announced the debut of Reese’s Big Cups stuffed with Reese’s Puffs — a combination of its peanut butter cup with its Reese’s Puffs cereal — saying it’s going to be a “game changer.”
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy