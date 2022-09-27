Read full article on original website
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
toledo.com
Field of Histories - Metroparks Toledo Art Project Community Engagement Event
On Sunday October 30th, Metroparks Toledo and The Arts Commission will be hosting a community event at Glass City Metropark from 12pm-4pm to inform the incoming art piece, Field of Histories, to be installed by late 2023. The piece is being created by artist Bryony Roberts who was selected from five finalists following a call to artists from all over the country in the winter of 2021.
toledo.com
Fall into (Spooky) Science at Imagination Station!
The days might be getting shorter, but there’s never a shortage of curiosity, creativity and excitement at Imagination Station. This October is full of seasonal science for mad scientists of all ages. Tinkering Space: Electronic Take Apart. Daily in October | Free with Admission. What makes your electronics make...
sent-trib.com
Pet blessing planned at Perrysburg church
PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
13abc.com
Local chef who spent 7 months in the hospital now back in the kitchen
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - At Harbor Town Tavern in Perrysburg, there’s a new Executive Chef calling the plays. “Everything is house made. We’ve been locally sourcing a lot of our produce and micro greens,” says Executive Chef Marcus Hartford. “It’s just really fun. Really cool. Like, this week’s special we just started today is Duck A L’orange. "
13abc.com
La-Z-Boy holds grand re-opening event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - La-Z-Boy held a grand-reopening event on Tuesday. The Monroe Street store held a ribbon cutting ceremony for it’s newly remodeled home furnishings and decor showroom. Guests were invited to check out the newest La-Z-Boy store in the country with hors d’oeuvres with beer and wine....
WTOL-TV
Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims
OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
familydestinationsguide.com
25 Best Restaurants in Toledo, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Exciting vacations are a guarantee when you stay awhile in Toledo. This cosmopolitan city in Ohio is jam-packed with fun attractions, like art museums, parks, zoos, and enjoyable activities like shopping and dining. Indeed, the diverse cuisines you’ll find in the Glass City will be an adventure in itself for...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!
Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BG apartment fire displaces dozens of residents
The Bowling Green Fire Division and several surrounding departments responded to a fire at Fairview Manor, 1020 North Grove Street, Wednesday afternoon.
pittsburghmagazine.com
More Places You Can (and Can’t) Eat Like it’s the ’90s
I remember sitting in a Ground Round in Toledo way back in January and thinking: I’m pretty sure people are going to like this story. In our recent feature on beloved chain restaurants that have all but entirely shuffled off this mortal menu, I identified five once-ubiquitous eateries — Rax, Ground Round, Roy Rogers, Max & Erma’s and Ponderosa — that have receded, but not quite vanished, from the suburban landscape. As soon as I posted the story to social media, however, readers were quick to weigh in with other favorites that didn’t make the story.
13abc.com
Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month. The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the...
Copland Blvd. closure on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Copland Boulevard will close on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will last for one day. The road closure will occur between Anthony Wayne Trail and Golf Lane, and will accommodate the ongoing Anthony Wayne Trail Roadway Reconstruction project.
13abc.com
11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business. Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass. “I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been...
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
Two adults, one juvenile escape overnight house fire in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adults and one juvenile escaped a house fire safely overnight. The fire happened on the 300-block of Kopernik Ave. in central Toledo. When firefighters arrived to the scene, an SUV was on fire in the driveway as well as the front door to the home.
ohio.org
Calling Toledo Home
I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
