Toledo, OH

ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
toledo.com

Field of Histories - Metroparks Toledo Art Project Community Engagement Event

On Sunday October 30th, Metroparks Toledo and The Arts Commission will be hosting a community event at Glass City Metropark from 12pm-4pm to inform the incoming art piece, Field of Histories, to be installed by late 2023. The piece is being created by artist Bryony Roberts who was selected from five finalists following a call to artists from all over the country in the winter of 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Fall into (Spooky) Science at Imagination Station!

The days might be getting shorter, but there’s never a shortage of curiosity, creativity and excitement at Imagination Station. This October is full of seasonal science for mad scientists of all ages. Tinkering Space: Electronic Take Apart. Daily in October | Free with Admission. What makes your electronics make...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Pet blessing planned at Perrysburg church

PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Local chef who spent 7 months in the hospital now back in the kitchen

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - At Harbor Town Tavern in Perrysburg, there’s a new Executive Chef calling the plays. “Everything is house made. We’ve been locally sourcing a lot of our produce and micro greens,” says Executive Chef Marcus Hartford. “It’s just really fun. Really cool. Like, this week’s special we just started today is Duck A L’orange. "
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

La-Z-Boy holds grand re-opening event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - La-Z-Boy held a grand-reopening event on Tuesday. The Monroe Street store held a ribbon cutting ceremony for it’s newly remodeled home furnishings and decor showroom. Guests were invited to check out the newest La-Z-Boy store in the country with hors d’oeuvres with beer and wine....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims

OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
OREGON, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

25 Best Restaurants in Toledo, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Exciting vacations are a guarantee when you stay awhile in Toledo. This cosmopolitan city in Ohio is jam-packed with fun attractions, like art museums, parks, zoos, and enjoyable activities like shopping and dining. Indeed, the diverse cuisines you’ll find in the Glass City will be an adventure in itself for...
TOLEDO, OH
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!

Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students

TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

More Places You Can (and Can’t) Eat Like it’s the ’90s

I remember sitting in a Ground Round in Toledo way back in January and thinking: I’m pretty sure people are going to like this story. In our recent feature on beloved chain restaurants that have all but entirely shuffled off this mortal menu, I identified five once-ubiquitous eateries — Rax, Ground Round, Roy Rogers, Max & Erma’s and Ponderosa — that have receded, but not quite vanished, from the suburban landscape. As soon as I posted the story to social media, however, readers were quick to weigh in with other favorites that didn’t make the story.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month. The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Copland Blvd. closure on Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Copland Boulevard will close on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will last for one day. The road closure will occur between Anthony Wayne Trail and Golf Lane, and will accommodate the ongoing Anthony Wayne Trail Roadway Reconstruction project.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business. Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass. “I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Another local resident warns against check washing scam

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
ROSSFORD, OH
ohio.org

Calling Toledo Home

I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
SOUTHFIELD, MI

