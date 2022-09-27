ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

msn.com

What Would Happen If Putin Ordered A Nuclear Strike In Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory and vowed to defend Russian territory by any means necessary last Wednesday, including using nuclear weapons, a drastic and unprecedented escalation that has worried experts and ignited fears of nuclear war around the world. Key Facts. While...
POLITICS
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘It feels inevitable’: Ukraine starts to believe it can win back Crimea

From an elegant mansion in Kyiv’s government quarter, Tamila Tasheva is planning what the Ukrainian takeover of Crimea might look like. Tasheva, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s top representative for Crimea, and her team spend their days discussing issues such as how many Ukrainian teachers or police should be sent to the peninsula if Kyiv regains control, and what else would be required to help reverse eight years of Russian rule.
POLITICS
msn.com

Putin's speech marks gamble to change course of war

This week, one Russian newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, concluded: "Vladimir Putin has nowhere to retreat. So, he'll continue to attack." Cue St George's Hall of the Kremlin Palace and the controversial signing ceremony in front of MPs, senators and officials. Vladimir Putin's decision to annex the four Ukrainian territories ("incorporate" in...
POLITICS
msn.com

Ginni Thomas STILL believes the 2020 election was stolen

Ginni Thomas, the wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told members of the January 6 House select committee Thursday that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen. 'She said that,' Chairman Bennie Thompson told CNN after Thomas' voluntary interview wrapped up on Capitol Hill. Thomas spoke with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
msn.com

Fourth leak discovered in Nord Stream

The Swedish Coast Guard on Thursday discovered a new gas leak in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, bringing the total number of leaks to four, Swedish TV Channel 4 reported. "Another gas leak has been discovered in the Baltic Sea, the Coast Guard confirms. This means that a total of four leaks have been found in Nord Stream 1 and 2," the said channel has detailed during a live broadcast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

‘Ginni’ Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee has for months sought an interview with Ms. Thomas in an effort to know...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
