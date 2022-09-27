Read full article on original website
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July. "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Serena Williams Reveals the Reason She Never Brought Daughter Olympia to Matches Until Recently
The tennis star's 5-year-old daughter supported her mom at her final U.S. Open this year Serena Williams didn't always want her 5-year-old daughter in the stands during her tennis matches. In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the newly retired tennis pro, 40, explains why she didn't let her daughter Olympia come to her tennis matches until recently. "Is it true that you didn't want Olympia to go to matches because you were afraid you would lose killer instinct?" Barrymore asks Williams, who shares...
Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'
Robert Cormier's family is mourning the loss of the late Heartland actor, who died at age 33 on Friday. "Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "While we are broken-hearted," the statement continued, "we take comfort...
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Katie Couric Reveals She Has Cancer, 24 Years After Husband’s Death
Katie Couric has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the journalist announced Wednesday. In a post on her personal website, the former Today anchor revealed doctors informed her of her illness a few months ago and she urged others to get checked out. “June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric wrote.
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
"Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," Cormier's obituary read Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall. In his obituary,...
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
34-Year-Old Firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport Patients
Frank Nunez, whose diagnosis came after doctors discovered tumors in his left lung, held a commitment ceremony with his fiancée before fellow firefighters escorted him home Firefighters in Illinois gave an emotional farewell to their colleague with terminal cancer as he left the hospital for the final time. On Tuesday, personnel from the Itasca Fire Protection District helped transport Frank Nunez from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago to his home, where his loved ones will focus on making him comfortable in his final days. According to Northwestern...
Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book
Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’
I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
AJ McLean on Daughter, 9, Changing Name to Elliott: 'I Will Be in Her Corner a Million Percent'
"Whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent," the Backstreet Boys singer said of his 9-year-old daughter changing her name from Ava to Elliott AJ McLean will stand by his daughters no matter what. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, recently spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter's decision to change her name from Ava to Elliott, sharing that he will "support" the 9-year-old regardless of the reason she wanted to switch her moniker. News of the name change first came when McLean's wife Rochelle posted a...
Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Opens Up About 'Raw' Days After Divorce Announcement with Nick Thompson
"We didn't stay together for a year because it was fake — we truly love each other, and that's why this breakup was incredibly hard, it's why it's taken us so long to talk about it," Daniel Ruhl said Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl is opening up about the aftermath of her split from husband Nick Thompson. The reality star, who met her husband on season 2 of the Netflix dating series, revealed that there wasn't a single catalyst which led to her filing for divorce in August. "Everyone's...
Bachelor Alum Susie Evans Jokes About Needing to 'Fix' Her 'Entire Life' After Clayton Echard Split
Susie Evans is sharing a peek into her single life after her breakup from Clayton Echard — and it includes lots of self care Susie Evans is being honest about her headspace after splitting from Clayton Echard. The Bachelor alum has been using her TikTok account to joke about feeling down since announcing the breakup on Sept. 23. First, Evans posted a TikTok video that joked about feeling better — all with the help of some generic self-care. "Me to every self-care ritual I've picked up this week," Evans wrote...
Gossip Girl's Jason Gotay on His Sexuality and Body Image — and Why He Once Felt Like an 'Imposter'
Ahead of his autobiographical Off-Broadway show, Jason Gotay tells PEOPLE about the moment he addressed what was then his “greatest” fear: being gay On the first season of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, Jason Gotay walked through the halls of Constance Billard exuding confidence — a quality he once lacked in his younger years. The actor, who played Rafa Caparros — a hot teacher who became entangled with one of the school's male students — tells PEOPLE his upbringing was a bit different from those of the Upper...
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Married to Zach Davis!
The couple dated on and off for a few years, got engaged in April 2021 and welcomed their first child together that May Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are officially married! The Teen Mom star, 29, and Davis, 31, tied the knot Thursday according to friends' posts she shared on her Instagram Story. The special day included videos of Floyd receiving an avalanche of 50 dozen white roses from Davis, the adorable moment when the kids in the wedding party arrived in miniature Lamborghinis and footage from the newlyweds'...
Buddy Valastro Shares Sweet Birthday Post for 'Confident, Strong' Son Buddy Jr.
The Food Network star's son turned 18 on Thursday Buddy Valastro had some loving words for his namesake on Thursday. In honor of his son's 18th birthday, the Cake Boss star shared a special post on his Instagram. "Happy 18th Birthday to my son @buddyvalastrojr_ you've grown into such a confident, strong, and caring young man and we can't wait to see where this next chapter takes you," wrote Valastro, who is also dad to Sofia, Marco and Carlo. The loving tribute included a photo of the father-son duo posing...
Hit the Lights Guitarist Kyle Maite Has Died, Band Issues Statement
Hit the Lights are mourning the death of their guitarist Kyle Maite, who died last Tuesday (Sept. 20) at the age of 37. The band revealed the news via their social media, expressing their sorrow and loss in the posting while also sharing a pair of GoFundMe pages that had been started to help raise funds for Maite's wife and children.
