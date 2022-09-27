Hunterdon County’s Board of Commissioners Director John Lanza to Gov. Murphy: Protect taxpayers, public employees by reducing record health benefit premiums increases now

Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey Historic Trust grants include 10 Morris County sites
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – New Jersey Historic Trust this week approved nearly $15.8 million in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund to save and promote historic sites around New Jersey, including 10 historic sites in Morris County. The Morris County sites are recommended for a...
Bill would ‘give teeth’ to ignored laws banning sick leave jackpots for public workers
Legislators advanced a bill to make sure local governments control extravagant sick leave payouts to public employees. The post Bill would ‘give teeth’ to ignored laws banning sick leave jackpots for public workers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
HUD Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announces $8.3M in 646 new housing choice vouchers to New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region II Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announced 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers totaling $8,328,385 awarded to Public Housing Authorities in New Jersey. The announcement was made during HUD RA Ampry-Samuel’s keynote address delivered to housing officials, partners, and advocates...
Hearing held on bill to prevent illegal payments for government workers' unused time
Lawmakers met in Trenton on Thursday to move a new bill forward that would stop government workers from illegally cashing in on unused sick and vacation time.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
Towns want state takeover of water utility after scathing report finds ongoing failures
The mayors of the four towns outside Trenton that get their water from the city’s utility called Wednesday for the state to take over its operations, following a report that again found multiple ongoing struggles in it providing safe drinking water. Several state representatives and the Mercer County executive...
I’m new to N.J. Do I qualify for ANCHOR property tax relief?
Q. I understand that the ANCHOR program is for those who were homeowners or renters in New Jersey in 2019 only. If someone wasn’t a homeowner then, but was in 2021, how can they apply? Our income is way below the eligibility criteria but we didn’t move here until 2021.
insidernj.com
Murphy Announces Nominations to the New Jersey State Board of Education
Governor Phil Murphy today announced his nominations of Mary Bennett, Dr. Kwanghee Jung, and Dr. Claudine Keenan to the New Jersey State Board of Education. Their nominations will be sent to Senate for confirmation. “I am proud to announce my nominations to the State Board of Education today as I...
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
hillsborough-nj.org
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
New Jersey announced a new Property Tax Relief Program which replaces the previous Homestead Benefit program and has expanded eligibility for property tax relief for Tax Year 2019. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Property Tax Relief Program will benefit a large number of homeowners and tenants and provide property tax relief to New Jersey residents who owned or rented their principal residence (main home) on October 1, 2019, and met the income limits.
wrnjradio.com
Federal program offers day care meal assistance
NEW JERSEY – Children and adults enrolled in day care facilities may be eligible for free meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program, according to New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher. The Child and Adult Care Food Program is a federally funded program that reimburses...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 29, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Gov. Murphy’s favorability rating rises sharply, new poll shows
Nearly half of new Jerseyans have a favorable view of Gov. Phil Murphy, marking a double-digit increase compared to six months ago, a new poll released Thursday showed. Forty-seven percent of the state has a favorable opinion of the two-term Democrat and 33% unfavorable, according to the Rutgers-Eagleton Institute of Politics poll, with 15% who have no opinion of him. It’s a spike from March when the governor was underwater with a 33% to 38% favorable-unfavorable.
wrnjradio.com
Joseph Paravecchia promoted to first assistant prosecutor for Hunterdon County
FLEMNGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced the promotion of Joseph Paravecchia to First Assistant Prosecutor (FAP). FAP Paravecchia was sworn in on September 23 by the Honorable Angela Borkowski, J.S.C. at the Historic Courthouse in Flemington. Prior to his promotion, Paravecchia was...
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4
Governor Murphy took action on the following legislation, including vetoing bill S896, which eliminated NJ’s past requirement that all educators pass the “edTPA” test; educator prep programs may now choose the most appropriate assessment.
Gov. Murphy addresses opposition to offshore wind energy in New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions about the state’s burgeoning offshore wind energy industry during his monthly call-in show with tri-state NPR affiliates Tuesday night. One caller confronted Murphy over wind turbine projects in Long Beach Island and nearby shore towns like Atlantic City. Some residents are opposed...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County proclaims October as Disability Employment Awareness Month
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – October will be Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Warren County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed as they celebrated and recognized the capabilities and contributions of persons with a disability. “There are all levels of abilities,” Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski said. “The county supports efforts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Three Bridges, Hunterdon Co. elementary wins Best of NJ Farm to School Award
READINGTON TWP., N.J. - Hunterdon County is all about farming, so it's fitting one of its elementary schools won the Best of New Jersey Farm to School Award this year. Federal, state and county officials all celebrated the honor Tuesday. The Three Bridges Elementary School outdoor classroom had a whole...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,176 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 29. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County woman admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan fraud scheme
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County woman Monday admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Nivah Garcis, 51, of North Plainfield pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge...
