Herald Community Newspapers
Friendly competition at Guns vs. Hoses game
The Glen Cove Fire Department won the annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game on Sept. 9 against the Glen Cove Police Department in a 17-16 win. The annual event, which was a nail-biter was played at the John Maccarone Memorial Stadium. The night’s events also included the United States Merchant...
27east.com
East Hampton Motivated in Win Over Westhampton To Prove People Wrong
On the eve of their match against Westhampton Beach, the East Hampton boys volleyball team tuned into The Long Island Volleyball Podcast and were shocked by what they heard. “I’m... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ... by...
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
Herald Community Newspapers
Bruins sports podcasters are on the air
The award-winning Baldwin Bruins Sports Podcast started its fourth year of production with a new team of students this month. The Bruins Sports Podcast is a scholastic sports-based podcast focusing on Baldwin High School sports. The Baldwin Bruins podcast team is a small but mighty operation — they conduct interviews with athletes, coaches, and administrators to bring high school sports coverage and discussion to their colleagues.
Herald Community Newspapers
The hidden history of an Oyster Bay home
When many people buy a home, they expect it be fully furnished with the latest piping, electricity and other modern amenities. Some families take a different path however, such as the Arty family of Oyster Bay, whose renovation of their 1834 mansion has captured the attention of social media and even the film industry.
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Herald Community Newspapers
On exhibit: Island’s Jewish history
An exhibition from the Long Island Jewish History Museum highlighting the careers of Long Island's Jewish population, from early-20th-century farmers and tailors to modern bagel store owners and retailers, will go on display on Oct. 3 at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County in Glen Cove. The...
Blakeman promotes Anthony LaRocca to acting Nassau sheriff
County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced multiple promotions in Nassau's Sheriff Department on Thursday.
longisland.com
Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook
Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford's two new assistant superintendents look ahead
Two administrators have been chosen to split the responsibilities held by Seaford School District Deputy Superintendent John Striffolino, who retired this spring. While the deputy superintendent’s position has yet to be filled, Tom Lynch has been promoted to assistant superintendent for curriculum and technology, and Sheena Jacob has joined the district as assistant superintendent for human resources and instructional support.
Herald Community Newspapers
6th Battalion Parade a hit for local departments
For volunteer fire departments in the Sixth Battalion of Nassau County, the annual parade and drill is always a weekend well spent. This year, the festivities were hosted by the Merrick Fire Department. An old fashioned drill competition took place on Saturday morning, followed by a parade through residential streets in the evening. It ended at the Merrick Long Island Railroad Station on Merrick Avenue, where there was a post-parade fair that included food vendors, bouncy houses and live music.
'It's A Must Go': Brass Swan, New Roslyn Restaurant, Flying High In Opening Weeks Of Business
A new Long Island restaurant that promises a “reimagining” of classic American dining is already charming customers just weeks after launching. Brass Swan in Roslyn officially opened in mid-September 2022 in the space formerly occupied by Roslyn Social. Describing itself as “modern taste with a classic feel,” the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Graffiti discovered on school grounds
Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
Herald Community Newspapers
‘Soaring to new heights’ for Hispanic Heritage
Flying kites, a fun activity for children and families, isn’t often associated with a meaningful event like a fundraiser. But in Long Beach last Saturday, kites meant much more than a good time on a sunny day. The Long Beach Latino Civic Association, teaming up with the city, held...
Herald Community Newspapers
City Council revisits pros, cons of state pot program
Since last December, when the Long Beach City Council voted unanimously to opt out of a New York state program to allow retail sales of marijuana, the issue has been dormant. Some even said dead. But the topic erupted publicly again at the latest council meeting, on Sept. 20, when...
greaterlongisland.com
Oak Neck Deli in West Islip is closing down after 38 years in business
The Oak Neck Deli at 945 Montauk Highway in West Islip announced on social media that they are permanently closing after serving the community for nearly four decades. The Gaffary family informed their customers that the Oak Neck Deli’s last day of operation will be Oct. 14. “The success...
Hurricane Ian update: How is storm tracking for NYC? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Ian will emerge off Florida’s west coast Thursday afternoon after thrashing the state with violent winds, torrential rain and devastating storm surge. Just days after, Staten Islanders will begin to feel the remnants of the storm pass over New York City. Ian...
Herald Community Newspapers
Car show revs up spirits at the Bristal in North Woodmere
It all started with a conversation between Steve Arons and Stanley Mutterperl about classic cars. Mutterperl, who lives at The Bristal Assisted Living at North Woodmere, stumbled into a late-life passion project when his son gave him a retirement gift: a black and white film camera. He told Arons that...
longisland.com
Massapequa Woman and Amityville Woman Charged With Animal Abandonment
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Massapequa woman and an Amityville woman with three counts of animal abandonment and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime each. The two trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats but instead abandoned three cats in Tanner Park.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside resident now Chair of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union Board of Directors
Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union (OFFCU) announced the appointment of Lisa C. McGuinness as Chair of its Board of Directors, the first woman to hold the position. McGuinness has served as a member of the Board of Directors for approximately seven years, first as a Volunteer for the Supervisory Committee then as a board director starting in 2019.
