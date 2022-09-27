For volunteer fire departments in the Sixth Battalion of Nassau County, the annual parade and drill is always a weekend well spent. This year, the festivities were hosted by the Merrick Fire Department. An old fashioned drill competition took place on Saturday morning, followed by a parade through residential streets in the evening. It ended at the Merrick Long Island Railroad Station on Merrick Avenue, where there was a post-parade fair that included food vendors, bouncy houses and live music.

