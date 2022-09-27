Read full article on original website
kcountry1057.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (September 24, 2022) – On September 23, 2022, at approximately 8:18 A.M. EST, Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville, was traveling east on Bengal...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on burglary, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a long list of charges, including first degree burglary, in the early morning hours on Thursday. Adam D. Mann, age 37, was also charged alongside burglary, with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment (police officer), two counts of assault of a police officer third degree, criminal mischief first degree, and two counts of resisting arrest.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested on drug charges
A Jamestown man was arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon, according to jail records. Prestin A. Sneed, age 29, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (cocaine), and with being a persistent felony offender.
70-year-old Kentucky man killed after driving all-terrain vehicle onto state highway
A 70-year-old Kentucky man was killed Monday night when he drove his all-terrain vehicle onto a state highway and was struck by an oncoming minivan, state troopers said. The accident happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers said the two-vehicle collision was on East...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Crash Leads To Heroin Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Byron Grimes and Deputy Skylar McFarland were dispatched to a crash on US 25, about 7 miles South of London. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation on the driver, 32-year-old Corina Marie Jastal of Corbin, who was still in the vehicle. Deputies determined she was under the influence and found her in possession of suspected heroin, 3 straws with gray residue on them and a tourniquet. Jastal was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being evaluated by EMS, she was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wcluradio.com
Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive
GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
lakercountry.com
Pulaski man arrested by JPD
A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
lakercountry.com
KY 80 in Adair County to be reduced to one lane beginning Monday
KY 80 in neighboring Adair County will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday, October 3rd, as crews perform bridge maintenance, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 8 office in Somerset. Work will be performed at mile point 3 on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass between...
lakercountry.com
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck
WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
z93country.com
Two Men arrested as Three Stolen Vehicles Were Recovered
Monticello Police Chief Joey Hoover reports, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m. the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting multiple vehicles had been stolen from property off east KY 90 minutes earlier and two rollback tow trucks were transporting the vehicles westbound on KY 90 toward Monticello. The caller, a member of the family that owns the vehicles, continued providing information to the 911 Dispatcher while Monticello Police Officers responded toward the KY 90 bypass.
wymt.com
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
WTVQ
70-year-old man dies in crash on East KY 80
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 70-year-old man died in a crash Monday evening on East KY 80. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East KY 80 in Russell County around 5:19 p.m. A 27-year-old woman was traveling west on the road in...
WBKO
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Russell County
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (September 26, 2022) – A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs on Sunday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. At 10:57 p.m. on September 25, 2022 , a KSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street in Russell Springs. The Trooper observed a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt.
wymt.com
Man charged after nearly running down deputy during police chase
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after officials say he nearly ran over a sheriff’s deputy during a chase. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were searching for a suspect on Surrey Hill Road. During the search,...
wymt.com
Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
lakercountry.com
Yosemite man arrested on lengthy list of drug, other charges
A Yosemite man was arrested on drug trafficking and other charges by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs following a traffic stop late Sunday night, according to state police. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, KSP Trooper Jake Smith conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street...
adairvoice.com
Ky. 80 in Adair reduced to one lane starting Monday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that beginning Monday, Oct. 3, KY 80 in Adair County will be reduced to one lane as crews perform bridge maintenance. Work will be performed at mile point 3 on the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass between D Reliford Road and KY...
clayconews.com
ARMED FEMALE ARRESTED NEAR BUSINESS OFF KENTUCKY 770 AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING IN AREA TOWARD A HOTEL AND INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler with assistance from the Kentucky State Police arrested Kendra Bain age 29 of Corbin on Thursday night September 22, 2022 at approximately 8:32 PM. The arrest occurred in...
