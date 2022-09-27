Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Byron Grimes and Deputy Skylar McFarland were dispatched to a crash on US 25, about 7 miles South of London. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation on the driver, 32-year-old Corina Marie Jastal of Corbin, who was still in the vehicle. Deputies determined she was under the influence and found her in possession of suspected heroin, 3 straws with gray residue on them and a tourniquet. Jastal was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being evaluated by EMS, she was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

