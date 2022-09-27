Read full article on original website
Alachua County Public Schools will reopen Monday
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Jackie Johnson from Alachua County Public Schools, all schools have resumed normal operations and will reopen for classes on Monday, October 3. Information about how the district will make up the days lost due to the storm will be shared in the next...
City of Gainesville services and facilities update #6 – post Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – All City of Gainesville offices and facilities remain closed today and will reopen Monday, Oct. 3. Refuse Collection: Trash and recycling pickup occurs today only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Neighbors who miss today’s pickup may set out additional trash bags beside their cart next Thursday, Oct. 6, for collection. Regular refuse collection resumes Monday.
October 4 School Board Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The School Board of Alachua County, Florida, shall hold a public meeting to which all persons are invited. DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, October 4, at 6 p.m. LOCATION: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL. PURPOSE: General Business Meeting. AGENDA (Click here to...
Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Improving Storm Conditions for Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is pleased to report that we are in good shape as the path of now Tropical Storm Ian shifted dramatically to the east overnight. However, our hearts go out to Florida residents who continue to deal with the destructive impacts of this storm.
Alachua Police Department hosting Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday morning
ALACHUA, Fla. – On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Alachua Police Department (APD) will be holding Coffee with a Cop at the Alachua McDonald’s (16018 NW US HWY 441, Alachua, FL 32615) from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a free cup of...
WCJB-TV20’s Paige’s Kitchen hosts Food Drive in Three Counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – WCJB-TV20 and its segment Paige’s Kitchen are hosting a food and financial donation drive, “All For One and Food For All,” from October 1-November 15, 2022. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, along with three other agencies, will be the recipients of this drive’s efforts.
GRU’s lobby and drive-thru will be open on Friday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Regional Utilities’ lobby and drive-thru (301 SE 4th ave.) will be open for regular business hours tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 30. Drive-thru hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and lobby hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
County Commission passes property taxes and budget, votes to spend 70% of sales surtax on roads, 30% on affordable housing
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At their September 27 Regular Meeting, the Alachua County Commission finalized the property tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year, postponed discussion of a zoning change for the former West End Golf Course property, and voted to formalize a promise to spend 70% of the proposed sales surtax on roads and 30% on affordable housing.
GRU cautions against approaching downed power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Regional Utilities cautions residents to stay away from downed power lines. Power lines are not insulated like power cords. You can’t smell, see or hear electricity, so there’s no way to determine if a downed power line is energized. Assume all downed power lines are live and maintain a safe distance. See the above graphic from Electrical Safety Foundation International.
Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood
ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
Acupuncturist arrested for false imprisonment and battery on patient
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerrod Ryan Fletcher, 46, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with false imprisonment and battery on a person over 65 after a patient said he insisted on completing a “treatment” that he could not explain and prevented the patient from leaving for several hours.
UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
Man charged with evidence tampering and possession of drug equipment after a car crashed into a mobile home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Dewayne Rippy, 54, was arrested yesterday afternoon after troopers charged him with taking evidence from the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded yesterday to a crash in the Hidden Oaks mobile home park,...
Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault and false imprisonment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Miguel Matthews, 42, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The victim, Matthews’ ex-girlfriend, reportedly told Gainesville Police Department Officers that Matthews pointed a gun at her and would not let her leave the Pine Ridge apartment. She said she was eventually able to sneak out of the apartment and call the police.
Man on probation arrested for cocaine possession after allegedly getting into fight over the price of the cocaine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mukunda Das Gomez Asimbaya, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with cocaine possession after a witness identified him as the instigator of a fight at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. He is on probation for driving under the influence. Gainesville Police Department officers saw...
