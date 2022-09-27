Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Pondering his next move: Apparent runaway pig making his rounds in Mobile neighborhoods
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig has been seen in a number of Mobile neighborhoods, causing quite the commotion. On Wednesday morning, he visited several people in the Ridgefield community. Residents tried their best to draw the pig closer, but the pig did not fall for it. Some people were even giving the pig apples and celery.
mobilebaymag.com
Ask McGehee: Where did the name of the Leinkauf historic district originate?
That designated district, located south of Government Street, is named for the historic public school located on Church Street. Leinkauf is the oldest continuously operating elementary school in Alabama and originally opened its doors in 1903. The new school was named to honor Hungarian-born William Herman Leinkauf, who had served...
New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Mobile putting the brakes on traffic congestion at Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is giving engineers the green light to improve busy roads on Dauphin Street near I-65. Bumper-to-bumper traffic is almost an everyday occurrence on Dauphin Street. The City of Mobile says it wants to change that. “For those of us that go that...
WEAR
First City Art Center's 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch
Get Ready for the First City Art Center’s 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch. First City Art Center’s 16th annual Glass and Ceramic Pumpkin Patch takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in downtown Pensacola. The annual event is free to the public and gives attendees around 7,000 hand-blown glass and hand-thrown clay pumpkins to choose from and purchase.
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
WALA-TV FOX10
Memorial run scheduled for well known Mobile runner killed in car crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Husband, father, and friend. That’s how Victor Birch is remembered by those who knew him. “I’ve been knowing Victor for probably 30 years. We’ve been running out here for 27 years. We’ve done lots of races together. We’ve done marathons. If you were a friend of his, he would do anything in the world for you,” Bill Brady said.
Man caught on camera kicking in door of business, taking motorcycle: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who was seen kicking in the door of a business and taking a motorcycle on camera, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to MPH Auto Sales at 1941 Schillinger Road Friday, Sept. 23 around 4:02 a.m. in […]
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
