WALA-TV FOX10

Pepsi SoundStage: Hunter Landry performs “My Home”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We continue to highlight local artists and musicians on the Gulf Coast on our Pepsi SoundStage. Hunter Landry is performing his original song ‘My Home.’. For more information, visit his Facebook page. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts...
WPMI

2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend. Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.
WALA-TV FOX10

Hocus Pocus Mad Libs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In honor of Hocus Pocus 2, we play Mad Libs. Hocus Pocus 2 is now available for streaming on Disney Plus. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Coffee with a Cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5. Joe sat down with Major Melvin Jones to discuss how the City of Mobile is building relationships with the community with a cup of coffee. You can join the community to discuss issues and learn more about the Mobile Police Department with “no speeches or agenda” for the event. Other supporting organizations will be on site with information on how they serve the community.
WALA-TV FOX10

2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest. Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.
WALA-TV FOX10

Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast

David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
WALA-TV FOX10

Safe Harbor Animal Coalition to host dog wash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Safe Harbor Animal Coalition is holding a fun event for your pet. Safe Harbor Animal Coalition – Our mission is to reduce and control the overpopulation of homeless cats and dogs through spay, neuter, vaccinating, Trap-Neuter-Return, and cat colony management, while providing low-cost veterinary services to our partner nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations.
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
mobilebaymag.com

Ask McGehee: Where did the name of the Leinkauf historic district originate?

That designated district, located south of Government Street, is named for the historic public school located on Church Street. Leinkauf is the oldest continuously operating elementary school in Alabama and originally opened its doors in 1903. The new school was named to honor Hungarian-born William Herman Leinkauf, who had served...
WEAR

First City Art Center's 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch

Get Ready for the First City Art Center’s 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch. First City Art Center’s 16th annual Glass and Ceramic Pumpkin Patch takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in downtown Pensacola. The annual event is free to the public and gives attendees around 7,000 hand-blown glass and hand-thrown clay pumpkins to choose from and purchase.
WALA-TV FOX10

Memorial run scheduled for well known Mobile runner killed in car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Husband, father, and friend. That’s how Victor Birch is remembered by those who knew him. “I’ve been knowing Victor for probably 30 years. We’ve been running out here for 27 years. We’ve done lots of races together. We’ve done marathons. If you were a friend of his, he would do anything in the world for you,” Bill Brady said.

