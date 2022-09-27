ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilmark, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nerej.com

Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills

Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
PLYMOUTH, MA
sandwichmass.org

Legal Notice 2022-2023 Plow Removal

The following are the minimum standards for winter maintenance, per the Board of Selectmen Winter Maintenance Policy, amended 9/29/2016. All private roads which do not meet these standards will not have winter maintenance services provided for the upcoming season (2022-2023). Roadway must be a total of 16 feet wide, consisting...
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns In-Person at New Location

WELLFLEET – After two years of cancellations and virtual events due to COVID, the Wellfleet Oysterfest returns this October 15 and 16 fully in-person, though with a few modifications. Jodi Birchall, Shellfish Promotion and Tasting Board of Directors member and MC for Oysterfest, said the event has been moved...
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable County Receives $1.15M to Boost Septic Infrastructure

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has received over $1 million from the Environmental Protection Agency and $100,000 from The Nature Conservancy to develop tools for communities expanding their wastewater infrastructure. Brian Baumgaertel with the Department of Health and Environment told county commissioners during their most recent meeting that the money...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Approves Bombay Indian Restaurant

A new business, re-imagined festival and a proposal for outdoor seating were all weighed by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday as businesses begin to shuffle their strategies, adapting to the fall season. The board approved a new business and entertainment license for Austin Grande, owner of Bombay Indian restaurant....
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment

CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
CHATHAM, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Town Column: Sept. 30

It has been a great mix of weather. Some rain, some fog and nice sun to warm up the few cooler days we had. The sunsets have been beautiful and I am sure the fishermen have been enjoying them. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week....
EDGARTOWN, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck

A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Autumnal Strays

Autumn is the season for finding species that stray outside of their normal ranges. Many birds are carried here by the northwest winds, or maybe their navigation is defective, or maybe it is just that they have wings and they use them!. Without further ado, here are some unexpected sightings...
AQUINNAH, MA
News Break
Politics
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
FALMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Sept. 23

Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission purchased property off State Road in Aquinnah from Mary E. Cournoyer Trs., Rebecca J. Cournoyer and Cournoyer Nominee Trust for $27,505.50 on Sept. 23. Edgartown. Louis J. Jordano Jr. and Carolyn G. O’Brien purchased 2 Pond View Farm Road in Edgartown from Janet B....
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 30

It doesn’t matter what their ages are but when kids wander back to the nest for a visit, parents are happy. Ben Sinnett has made not only himself but his mom Emily Bramhall and Sam Fleming happy. Ben has made Colorado home for a number of years but when he’s in town he blends right back in like he never left. Also thrilled with his presence are countless friends and family members, including his sister Ty.
CHILMARK, MA
nbcboston.com

Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
BREWSTER, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Running for the Lighthouse

The Gay Head 10K is, as its title suggests, a 10-kilometer race. But the views are so spectacular it is not fair to measure the race in terms of distance traveled. Better to focus on the sights, sounds and good will gained from helping to keep the lighthouse in top form.
AQUINNAH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Local soldier mistakes vacationers for migrants

A high-ranking member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard could be disciplined for chasing and confronting a bus driver and his passengers. The Guard identifies the member as LTC Christopher Hoffman, 51. He mistakenly thought a Tallahassee-based tour bus was secretly transporting migrants from Florida to the Cape. The Cape...
FALMOUTH, MA

