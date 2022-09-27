Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
sandwichmass.org
Legal Notice 2022-2023 Plow Removal
The following are the minimum standards for winter maintenance, per the Board of Selectmen Winter Maintenance Policy, amended 9/29/2016. All private roads which do not meet these standards will not have winter maintenance services provided for the upcoming season (2022-2023). Roadway must be a total of 16 feet wide, consisting...
capecod.com
Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns In-Person at New Location
WELLFLEET – After two years of cancellations and virtual events due to COVID, the Wellfleet Oysterfest returns this October 15 and 16 fully in-person, though with a few modifications. Jodi Birchall, Shellfish Promotion and Tasting Board of Directors member and MC for Oysterfest, said the event has been moved...
capecod.com
Barnstable County Receives $1.15M to Boost Septic Infrastructure
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has received over $1 million from the Environmental Protection Agency and $100,000 from The Nature Conservancy to develop tools for communities expanding their wastewater infrastructure. Brian Baumgaertel with the Department of Health and Environment told county commissioners during their most recent meeting that the money...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Approves Bombay Indian Restaurant
A new business, re-imagined festival and a proposal for outdoor seating were all weighed by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday as businesses begin to shuffle their strategies, adapting to the fall season. The board approved a new business and entertainment license for Austin Grande, owner of Bombay Indian restaurant....
capecod.com
Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment
CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Sept. 30
It has been a great mix of weather. Some rain, some fog and nice sun to warm up the few cooler days we had. The sunsets have been beautiful and I am sure the fishermen have been enjoying them. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week....
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck
A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pilgrim power plant owner still considering dumping nuclear waste into Cape Cod Bay
Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater to get rid of. The company working to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is still considering dumping radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay despite pushback from activists, lawmakers, and the EPA. Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of...
Top 10 most expensive Cape Cod home sales from week ending Sept. 24
A house in Brewster that sold for $3.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 227 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $733,417. The average price per square foot was $473.
WCVB
Southeastern Massachusetts residents protest plan to dispose of nuclear wastewater
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — People who live in southeastern Massachusetts are vowing to block a proposal that they insist would be illegal and hazardous: to dump up to 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater that is left over from Plymouth's Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. A rally...
vineyardgazette.com
Autumnal Strays
Autumn is the season for finding species that stray outside of their normal ranges. Many birds are carried here by the northwest winds, or maybe their navigation is defective, or maybe it is just that they have wings and they use them!. Without further ado, here are some unexpected sightings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford and Massachusetts DEP take action against city’s tire recycling facilities
“MassDEP Joins City In Enforcement in the Wake of Bob’s Tire Fire. The City of New Bedford has intensified its efforts to hold tire recycling facilities across the city accountable for their impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. On July 8, one such tire recycling facility, Bob’s Tire, located on Brook...
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
whdh.com
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
vineyardgazette.com
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Sept. 23
Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission purchased property off State Road in Aquinnah from Mary E. Cournoyer Trs., Rebecca J. Cournoyer and Cournoyer Nominee Trust for $27,505.50 on Sept. 23. Edgartown. Louis J. Jordano Jr. and Carolyn G. O’Brien purchased 2 Pond View Farm Road in Edgartown from Janet B....
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 30
It doesn’t matter what their ages are but when kids wander back to the nest for a visit, parents are happy. Ben Sinnett has made not only himself but his mom Emily Bramhall and Sam Fleming happy. Ben has made Colorado home for a number of years but when he’s in town he blends right back in like he never left. Also thrilled with his presence are countless friends and family members, including his sister Ty.
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
vineyardgazette.com
Running for the Lighthouse
The Gay Head 10K is, as its title suggests, a 10-kilometer race. But the views are so spectacular it is not fair to measure the race in terms of distance traveled. Better to focus on the sights, sounds and good will gained from helping to keep the lighthouse in top form.
Local soldier mistakes vacationers for migrants
A high-ranking member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard could be disciplined for chasing and confronting a bus driver and his passengers. The Guard identifies the member as LTC Christopher Hoffman, 51. He mistakenly thought a Tallahassee-based tour bus was secretly transporting migrants from Florida to the Cape. The Cape...
Comments / 0