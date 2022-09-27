Santander Consumer Replaced 70% of Their Legacy Systems and Got 90% of Partners to Adopt Digital Onboarding

Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
Regtech SteelEye eyes US expansion
Fresh off a $21 million funding round, London-based regulatory technology provider SteelEye is expanding into the U.S. as it anticipates increased demand for compliance technology amid heightened scrutiny from lawmakers. SteelEye’s series B on Sept. 8 marks the largest raise by a European regtech firm in 2022. The company has raised a total of $43 […]
bankautomationnews.com
Movers and Shakers: BankiFi appoints new CTO
Open banking platform BankiFi has named Danny Piangerelli its chief technology officer. BankiFi launched in North America in June and is looking to digitize and automate processes for small businesses, Piangerelli told Bank Automation News. “Small businesses don't care about the minutiae of accounting, they care about getting paid and understanding where their money is, […]
bankautomationnews.com
JPMorgan’s UK digital bank has more than 1M customers
JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s UK digital lender has attracted 1 million customers in its first year of operation, making it one of the UK’s most popular neobanks. Chase UK clients hold an average of £27,000 ($29,084) in their Chase Saver account, according to a statement Wednesday. The lender said it has processed about 92 million […]
bankautomationnews.com
3 takeaways from BAS Fall 2022
Executives from tech-forward financial institutions at Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 last week addressed the industry’s evolving technology environment, including moves to the cloud, strategies to reuse code and leveraging data to improve overall client and employee experience. Some key takeaways from the event: Cloud compliance is a journey Regulators and banks in overwhelming numbers […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction of 1-million-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing space kicks off in Sutton
SUTTON – Construction started Monday off Providence and Boston Roads, where a local packaging company plans to open a 1-million-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing space. UN1F1ED² Global Packaging, an international packaging company headquartered in Sutton, plans to erect two buildings on a 448-acre lot. ...
18 Screenshots Of Food Service Workers Dealing With Customers And Management Who Stooped So, So Low
People working in food service deserve better.
bankautomationnews.com
Transactions: Security State Bank selects FI-Mobile
The $727 million Security State Bank in Winters, Texas, recently chose FI-Mobile banking platform, according to an FI Navigator report provided to Bank Automation News. The following credit unions also switched mobile banking providers: $114 million New Castle Bellco Federal Credit Union in New Castle, Pa., selected CU Mobile apps; $114 million CBW Schools Federal […]
Comments / 0