utv44.com
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Christopher Dyas gives life-saving information about thyroid cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. It’s one of the more common forms of cancer and can quickly grow out of control. More than 43,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Infirmary Health’s Dr. Christopher Dyas, who provides...
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Safe Harbor Animal Coalition to host dog wash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Safe Harbor Animal Coalition is holding a fun event for your pet. Safe Harbor Animal Coalition – Our mission is to reduce and control the overpopulation of homeless cats and dogs through spay, neuter, vaccinating, Trap-Neuter-Return, and cat colony management, while providing low-cost veterinary services to our partner nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s cash-for-trash program is ‘amazing,’ homeless advocate says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Picking up trash along Howells Ferry Road this week, Paul Carroll stopped to contemplate where he was and where he had been just a short time ago. The Mobile man had hit rock bottom, losing his career and his home. “It’s from addiction, pretty much, alcoholism,”...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend. Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quiche Bites
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rouses’ Chef Nino joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for breakfast quiche bites. • 1 12-opening muffin tin (sprayed with nonstick spray) 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. 2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw PD: Student recovering after possible fentanyl exposure at Chickasaw High School
Chickasaw, Ala. (WALA) - What started as a call for a student having an allergic reaction quickly turned into an active scene at Chickasaw High School. “When fire and medical personnel arrived on scene it was relayed to them that it was a possible fentanyl exposure overdose,” said Police Chief Keith Miller.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Coffee with a Cop
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5. Joe sat down with Major Melvin Jones to discuss how the City of Mobile is building relationships with the community with a cup of coffee. You can join the community to discuss issues and learn more about the Mobile Police Department with “no speeches or agenda” for the event. Other supporting organizations will be on site with information on how they serve the community.
WALA-TV FOX10
Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
At-risk kids, horses saving each other at safe haven in Foley
A farm just outside of Foley is trying to make a difference in the lives of troubled teens in Baldwin County and they are doing it by using horses as therapy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast
David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
utv44.com
Pondering his next move: Apparent runaway pig making his rounds in Mobile neighborhoods
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig has been seen in a number of Mobile neighborhoods, causing quite the commotion. On Wednesday morning, he visited several people in the Ridgefield community. Residents tried their best to draw the pig closer, but the pig did not fall for it. Some people were even giving the pig apples and celery.
WKRG News 5 anchor shares encounter with youth violence, Mobile Police Sgt. reminds community no one is immune
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Youth violence is a big problem with no end in sight. Police across the U.S. say more and more victims are innocent bystanders. Many long-time Mobilians said they don’t feel safe letting their kids do a lot of the things they did when they were kids. WKRG News 5 anchor Cherish […]
WALA-TV FOX10
4th Annual Mobtown Burger Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Restore Mobile once again has partnered with local restaurants to offer burger-lovers the opportunity to try unique, off-menu specialty burgers during MobTown Burger Week. Fifteen local restaurants have accepted the challenge to create a winning burger and support Restore Mobile, Inc. by donating a portion of the sales back to the non-profit. They’ll put forth their best culinary efforts and add a unique burger to their menu for one week only.
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
