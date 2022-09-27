ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Dr. Christopher Dyas gives life-saving information about thyroid cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. It’s one of the more common forms of cancer and can quickly grow out of control. More than 43,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Infirmary Health’s Dr. Christopher Dyas, who provides...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Safe Harbor Animal Coalition to host dog wash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Safe Harbor Animal Coalition is holding a fun event for your pet. Safe Harbor Animal Coalition – Our mission is to reduce and control the overpopulation of homeless cats and dogs through spay, neuter, vaccinating, Trap-Neuter-Return, and cat colony management, while providing low-cost veterinary services to our partner nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend. Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Quiche Bites

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rouses’ Chef Nino joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for breakfast quiche bites. • 1 12-opening muffin tin (sprayed with nonstick spray) 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. 2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Coffee with a Cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5. Joe sat down with Major Melvin Jones to discuss how the City of Mobile is building relationships with the community with a cup of coffee. You can join the community to discuss issues and learn more about the Mobile Police Department with “no speeches or agenda” for the event. Other supporting organizations will be on site with information on how they serve the community.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast

David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

4th Annual Mobtown Burger Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Restore Mobile once again has partnered with local restaurants to offer burger-lovers the opportunity to try unique, off-menu specialty burgers during MobTown Burger Week. Fifteen local restaurants have accepted the challenge to create a winning burger and support Restore Mobile, Inc. by donating a portion of the sales back to the non-profit. They’ll put forth their best culinary efforts and add a unique burger to their menu for one week only.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL

