BBC
Indonesia: More than 120 dead in football stampede
At least 129 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, officials say, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. The stampede happened after police tear-gassed rioting supporters. About 180 were injured in the crush after Arema FC lost to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East...
BBC
David Goodwillie: Rapist released from Raith Rovers contract
David Goodwillie has been released from his contract at Raith Rovers eight months after his controversial signing. The 33-year-old former Scotland striker, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, never played a game following an angry backlash to his arrival at Stark's Park. Rovers agreed...
BBC
Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told
Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
BBC
King Charles will not attend COP27, says Palace
King Charles will not attend the climate change conference COP27, which is due to be held in Egypt later this year, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. It was responding to a story in The Sunday Times which claimed Prime Minister Liz Truss had "ordered" the King not to attend. The Palace...
BBC
Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out
More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with large...
