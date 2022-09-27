Read full article on original website
LOCAL EVENTS COMING UP
(STE. MARIE) The Ste. Marie American Legion will be serving brats & sauerkraut, pork burgers, and nachos this Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00. Either dine-in or carryout. (OLNEY) The Elm Street Christian Church in Olney will have a “chili supper” this coming Sunday evening at the Olney City Park Community Building. Serving from 4:00 to 8:00.
Add These Events to Your Weekend Plans
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Check out one of these great events happening in Knox County this weekend!. Get your boogie on at the First City Music Festival at the French Commons in Vincennes. There is something for everyone. Listen to music throughout the day and evening. Bring your yoga mat and find your zen in the yoga garden. The children’s area offers crafts and other activities. One-of-a-kind artisan and food vendors will be on site.
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
PRE-K SCREENINGS NEXT WEEK
(OLNEY) The Richland County School District will host Pre-K Screenings next Tuesday, October 4th, from 8:00 to 3:00, at the Richland County Elementary School in Olney. With appointments required, the Pre-K Screenings are for children at least 3 years old that reside within the RCCU #1 School District and for any new child to the Elementary School Pre-K Program. Call Jennifer at 618-395-8540, extension 1600 to set up that appointment time.
The Woods Event Center
What better place to say “I do” and get together with friends and family than Crawford County’s new event center, “The Woods”?. The Woods is located along Route 33 in Stoy, Illinois. This project started in February of 2021 and first opened July 16th, 2022. The Woods is owned by Koert and Sarah Mehler. Koert specializes in banking at First Robinson Savings Bank, and Sarah manages daily operations at The Woods. The Woods doesn’t just offer a place to hold a beautiful wedding; it also provides a bar for people to get together and enjoy drinks.
THREE WEEK SQUIRREL COUNT BEGINS
(OLNEY) The 44th Annual Squirrel Count will start tomorrow morning and continue the follow two consecutive Saturdays. Volunteers are needed to help out and folks can volunteer can participate in any or all Saturday mornings. To get more information or to sign up as a volunteer, call Kelsie at the Olney City Hall at 618-395-7302, extension #4.
New coffee shop opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than to have a coffee shop grand opening?. Gypsy Queen Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting. Sara Tarble is the owner of the newly renovated coffee shop in Marshall, Illinois. She says that...
ANECITA “ANNIE” BULANTE MATTINGLY
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Anecita “Annie” Bulante Mattingly, age 70, of Olney, will be held Monday morning, October 3, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Olney, and a meal to follow for family and friends at the Olney City Park Community Building. The visitation is also Monday morning, October 3, from 10:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Anecita “Annie” Bulante Mattingly of Olney.
LIC SCHEDULE THIS WEEKEND
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in High School Football tonight – there are three LIC Conference matchups on this Friday night. * Casey-Westfield plays Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville at Palestine at 2:00. stay up-to-date online at little-illini.com.
NEXT QUEEN OF HEARTS DRAWING
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding in Richland County. The next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing is now set for Saturday, December th, at 4:00, at Possum Patch Farms, either east of Calhoun, or south of Claremont. Tickets are on sale in Olney at B&L Package Liquors, Browns Furniture, Rural King, and the Red Rooster, plus the TNT Stop in Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Must be 18 or older. Go to the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts Facebook page for more information.
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
RANDY L. STEINMAN
(WILLOW HILL) A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for Randy L. Steinman, age 70, of Willow Hill. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s private services only for Randy L. Steinman of Willow Hill.
North Daviess High School students take racist photo, post it on social media
A group of six students at North Daviess High School in Daviess County, Indiana, took a photo spelling out an unspeakable racial slur, while at school. This week is spirit week at the high school. Students participated in scrabble day, in which they wore letters of the alphabet on their person.
FINAL DAY TO PAY IN FULL
(OLNEY) Today is the final day to pay delinquent Richland County property tax bills in full before notices go for publication. The annual tax sale in Richland County is set for October 27th. The Treasurer’s office hours are from 8:00 to 4:00 today. If questions, call 618-392-8341.
JOHN HENRY KEMME
(CASEY / DIETERICH) The graveside funeral service for John Henry Kemme, age 63, of Casey, formerly of Dieterich, will be held Friday afternoon, September 30, at 3:00, at the Dieterich Village Cemetery, south of Dieterich. The visitation is Friday afternoon, September 30, from 1:00 until service time, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich. Again, that’s for John Henry Kemme of Casey, formerly of Dieterich.
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville
At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
WATER DISINFECTANT CHANGED
(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department yesterday switched the disinfectant in the city’s water distribution system from combined chlorine to free chlorine. This switch is for maintenance purposes and is in conjunction with the biannual hydrant flushing. Therefore water customers may notice a stronger chlorine smell while the free chlorine is being used over the next week or two. Plus, starting next Monday morning, October 3rd, at 7:00, Olney Water Department workers will be flushing select fire hydrants throughout the city. It’s at this time that residents may experience low water pressure and some water discoloration while the hydrant flushing is being done in their part of town. Patience is appreciated.
INDOT: I-70 to add 3 message boards and 9 cameras in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Heads up, drivers. Starting in October some Interstate 70 exit ramps across Vigo County will be closed due to new safety additions. State Road 641’s west exit ramp going south from 9 pm to 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. The next day, Oct. 4, Darwin Road’s westbound exit ramp will […]
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Steven West of East Williams in Salem for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to West’s home to a complaint about a loud vehicle idling. The driver of the car was given a warning. West, who was talking to the driver through his window, was arrested because the police knew he was wanted on the outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for possession of meth and a Fayette County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Bond on the warrants was $27,500. The possession of meth charge was added after what field tested as meth was allegedly found in his possession.
