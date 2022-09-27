ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NY

Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASmlO_0iC7dUdu00

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester men were arrested on robbery charges Tuesday after stealing about $1,000 in merchandise from a retail store in Victor.

Officials say Maraje Miller, 22, Shakela Smith, 26, and Oshane Williams, 28, were charged with robbery in the second degree.

According to New York State Police deputies, the trio entered an unspecified retail location, brandished and threatened employees with a taser, and walked away with $1,000 in stolen goods.

All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 8

Wayne Forella
1d ago

okay! try them, convict them, and then give them three to five years in prison and then 3 years probation. while I'm probation they can do community service work after their job requirement say 3 hours a day Monday through Friday. sounds fair

Reply
3
Related
News 8 WROC

Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester woman arrested for theft at Byrne Dairy gas station

GATES, N.Y. — Last week, we told you about a Rochester woman arrested after police say she pepper sprayed a store clerk and stole cigarettes from a gas station. Gates police say that woman: Kaila Rivera is in trouble with the law once again. Rivera was released from police custody on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NY
Victor, NY
Sports
Farmington, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Victor, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Victor, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
13 WHAM

Three people arrested for taser threats, theft in Victor

Victor, N.Y. — Three people from Rochester are accused of stealing from a store while brandishing a taser and threatening employees. The suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from the undisclosed store Friday, according to New York State Police. Maraje Miller, 22; Shakela Smith, 26; and Oshane Williams,...
VICTOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Retail Store#New York State Police#Taser#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece

Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
GREECE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Camillus bank robber

(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be “On the Lookout” for a man who robbed the Citizens Bank on W. Genesee Street, on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. Police say they are looking for a man wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue surgical mask. This investigation is […]
CAMILLUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
ERWIN, NY
13 WHAM

Gates gas station robbery, assault suspect arrested again

Gates, N.Y. — A woman accused of pepper-spraying two gas station employees and stealing cigarettes earlier this month has been arrested again. Kaila Rivera, 34, of Rochester allegedly entered the Speedway station on Elmgrove Road Sept. 15 with Domiyon Taylor, 38, of Schenectady. The pair allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle after the attack and robbery.
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police ask for help identifying man

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above. He's believed to be responsible for a shooting on Dewey Avenue that happened around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 428-8307 or email RPDTipLine@cityofrochester.gov.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies

In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
FAIRPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student cashier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested for assaulting a student cashier at a grocery store and endangering a child, according to police. Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested by New York State Police on September 26 for the incident that took place a day earlier. Police said that Kane was at […]
CORNING, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Rochester resident after pursuit on drug charges.

On September 27, 2022, at approximately 1:32 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Remington Street in the city of Rochester. The operator failed to comply and fled troopers through several city streets. The vehicle subsequently came to rest on Saratoga Avenue and the operator was taken into custody without incident.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police asking for help in identifying shooting suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are trying to find a man believed to be responsible for a shooting. They’re asking you to take a good look at the pictures above. The shooting happened back on Sept. 9 on Dewey Avenue near Emerson Street just before 9 p.m. If you recognize...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy