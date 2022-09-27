Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester men were arrested on robbery charges Tuesday after stealing about $1,000 in merchandise from a retail store in Victor.

Officials say Maraje Miller, 22, Shakela Smith, 26, and Oshane Williams, 28, were charged with robbery in the second degree.

According to New York State Police deputies, the trio entered an unspecified retail location, brandished and threatened employees with a taser, and walked away with $1,000 in stolen goods.

All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.

