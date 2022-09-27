Read full article on original website
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
Memorial is emphasized in Jefferson City Memorial Airport name
Organizers of last weekend’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport say it’s a prime example of how much Jefferson City and central Missouri cares about veterans. Weather was perfect for the event, which drew a strong turnout. That pleases Veterans United...
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Safety and license plate readers are topics at Missouri transportation conference in Columbia
Hundreds of people are expected to be in Columbia for the next three days for Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which opens Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Cole Duenckel tells 939 the Eagle that 400 to 500 professionals...
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
Missouri ranks last in the nation in highway safety, transportation professionals say
More than 500 transportation, law enforcement officers and other professionals from across Missouri are hearing alarming statistics about traffic fatalities during the 2022 highway safety and traffic conference in Columbia. The three-day event began Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) delivered opening remarks, noting...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
Mid-Missouri volunteers from American Red Cross to deploy to Florida on Friday
Powerful Hurricane Ian has wiped out a section of causeway leading to Sanibel in Florida, according to a reporter on the ground for the “Tampa Bay Times.” The damage was done by a powerful storm surge, the newspaper reports. The Weather Channel reports Hurricane Ian is one of...
Limited tickets and hotel rooms in Columbia, ahead of Georgia matchup
Mizzou athletics says there are limited tickets available for Saturday evening’s Tiger football game against #1 Georgia. Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 6:30 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and thousands of Georgia fans are expected to be in Columbia...
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction
Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
Missouri S&T Student stumbles upon triceratops frill in Montana (LISTEN)
A Missouri college student found a dinosaur fossil during recent field schooling in Montana. The fossil dates back about sixty million years. Alisa Nelson talks to Emma Puetz, a junior in geology at Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla, about the big find. (LISTEN 12:40)
See a Deer Stand Called “The Tin Can” Available Now in Missouri
I'm not a sales person or a real estate maverick. That being said, I've found what I believe to be a very interesting tin building in Missouri that just happens to be available now if you are quite partial to seeing deer. Outcast Land just shared this new video on...
