ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 2

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
939theeagle.com

Memorial is emphasized in Jefferson City Memorial Airport name

Organizers of last weekend’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport say it’s a prime example of how much Jefferson City and central Missouri cares about veterans. Weather was perfect for the event, which drew a strong turnout. That pleases Veterans United...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Diamonds#Construction Maintenance#I 70 And Stadium
939theeagle.com

Missouri ranks last in the nation in highway safety, transportation professionals say

More than 500 transportation, law enforcement officers and other professionals from across Missouri are hearing alarming statistics about traffic fatalities during the 2022 highway safety and traffic conference in Columbia. The three-day event began Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) delivered opening remarks, noting...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
939theeagle.com

Limited tickets and hotel rooms in Columbia, ahead of Georgia matchup

Mizzou athletics says there are limited tickets available for Saturday evening’s Tiger football game against #1 Georgia. Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 6:30 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and thousands of Georgia fans are expected to be in Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction

Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missourinet

Missouri S&T Student stumbles upon triceratops frill in Montana (LISTEN)

A Missouri college student found a dinosaur fossil during recent field schooling in Montana. The fossil dates back about sixty million years. Alisa Nelson talks to Emma Puetz, a junior in geology at Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla, about the big find. (LISTEN 12:40)
ROLLA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy